Wicomico sheriff's deputy dies from injuries suffered in shooting in Pittsville on Sunday

Sheriff Mike Lewis announced Monday morning that Deputy First Class Glenn Hillard has died from injuries suffered in a police-involved shooting on Sunday night in Pittsville.

Hilliard, a 16-year veteran law enforcement officer, was injured in a officer-involved shooting at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville on Sunday night, according to the town and the sheriff's office, and later died from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the sheriff's office released information asking for the public's help in locating a man identified as Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, and police said he was located and taken into custody. Police said he was wanted for questioning in reference to an officer-involved shooting on Gumboro Road on Sunday.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16 year veteran with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was fatally shot in the line of duty in Pittsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Police said he was attempting to apprehend a man wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants.

Pittsville shooting: Wicomico County deputy killed in shooting Sunday; police have suspect in custody

Police reform: New accountability boards are a key part of Maryland's police reform. Are counties ready?

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Mourns One of Its Own https://t.co/N3yQMB0GPp pic.twitter.com/p3X9562HAs — Wicomico Sheriff (@WicoSheriff) June 13, 2022

Here is Sheriff Lewis' account of what went down:

"Sheriff Mike Lewis and members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regret to announce the Line of Duty death of one of their own. Just hours ago, Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16 year veteran law enforcement officer was gunned down in Pittsville, Maryland while attempting to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

"Deputy Hilliard spotted the suspect coming out of an apartment complex and a foot pursuit ensued. Deputy Hilliard was fatally shot while attempting to apprehend the suspect. After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment. There is no further threat by this man to our communities.

Story continues

Read all of Sheriff Lewis' post on Facebook here.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Wicomico sheriff's deputy shot and killed in shooting in Pittsville MD