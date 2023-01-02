Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD) shareholders have endured a 25% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD) share price has gained 18% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 25% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Widad Group Berhad actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 44% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 19% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Widad Group Berhad shareholders have gained 18% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 8% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Widad Group Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

