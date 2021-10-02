Wide Moat and High Returns Support InMode Ltd.'s NASDAQ:INMD) Valuation

Stjepan Kalinic
·4 min read

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is having a breakthrough year. After a parabolic run-up, the market is starting to question its valuation. Yet, the company continues innovating and delivering value without even using any debt.

See our latest analysis for InMode.

Following a big run-up, InMode opted for a 2:1 share split. Although not a necessity in the times of fractional share ownership, share splits are still seen as bullish signs. Upon the announcement, shares jumped 2% in the premarket.

Meanwhile, the company launched EvolveX – a body contouring system. Chief Medical Officer Spero Theodorou called it a revolutionary system for non-invasive body contouring, praising the ability to adjust the procedures for individual patients in real-time. InMode is succeeding because it struck the gold on the middle ground. Finding the demographic that wants results that look comparable to plastic surgery but without the full surgical procedure.

According to Grand View Research, the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to grow at a 13.9% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2028.

<span> <span> Non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size in the U.S. Source: GrandViewResearch </span> </span>
Non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size in the U.S. Source: GrandViewResearch

Examining the Profitability

ROE or return on equity is a valuable tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it receives from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio that measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for InMode is:

39% = US$128m ÷ US$331m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.39 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain," we can evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits.

Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the company's growth rate compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

InMode's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

To begin with, InMode has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed.

So, the substantial 55% net income growth seen by InMode over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared InMode's net income growth with the industry, and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher than the industry, which has a growth rate of 14% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings is priced in whichever the case may be. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about InMode's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is InMode Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

InMode doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

InMode currently has many traits of a high-quality business:

  • High growth

  • High margins

  • Pristine balance sheet

  • High Insider ownership

In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business, along with a high rate of return.

Although no company can dominate the market forever, as competitors eventually pressure the margins down, InMode has patents and a highly competent management team to keep the pole position in this market.

Yet, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as the current analyst estimates forecast. Are these analysts' expectations based on the general expectations for the industry or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Simply Wall St analyst Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • We Think Else Nutrition Holdings (CVE:BABY) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Why The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Looks Like A Quality Company

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $5,000 if I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    They're simple, obvious, and even a little bit boring -- which makes them the perfect foundation for a new portfolio.

  • This Reliable Dividend Utility Looks Cheap

    The yield on this utility stock has spiked in recent months, and now the stock is starting to look pretty attractive to dividend investors.

  • TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    TTEC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTEC ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Woman honored for saving senior during Oakland bus attack

    Months after an elderly man was attacked with a cane on an Oakland bus, a Good Samaritan is speaking about the ordeal and being recognized by the community.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock dropped in the two following days after it announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. The memory chipmaker beat estimates, but concerns about capital spending and rising supply prompted investors to unload shares. Although Micron can continue to benefit from the current chip shortage and remain a leading memory chip company longer-term, investors face questions about whether that success will translate into gains for the chip stock.

  • Giant S&P 500 Options Trade Made to Guard Against 20% Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader just established a massive hedging position via options to protect a portfolio of stocks in the event that the S&P 500’s losses snowball toward 20% during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pre

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • A Smart Option for Transferring Wealth Through Generations: The Dynasty Trust

    If you want to protect your family’s legacy from unnecessary taxes, divorce and creditors over the course of many generations, a dynasty trust could be your best friend.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges