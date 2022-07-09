Wide-ranging and intensive search ongoing in western Berks

Jul. 8—An exhaustive search was ongoing at dusk Thursday in the area of Cacoosing Park, along State Hill Road and extending into Reedy Road, Faust Road and Evans Hill Road in Lower Heidelberg Township, including Green Valley Estates.

The subject of the search was unclear from emergency radio traffic. But the township police department posted on its Facebook page at 7:12 p.m. that a 16-year-old boy with autism was missing.

The Facebook page provided this information:

—Aiden Milam

—5 feet 10 inches

—130 pounds

—Last seen wearing white T-shirt and plaid pajama shorts. Riding purple mountain bike.

The search began shortly before 7:30 p.m. and rapidly expanded. By 9 p.m., the searchers were also eyeing the Brookfield subdivision in Sinking Spring.

Numerous all-terrain vehicles from fire companies and fire departments were involved in the operation. Drones were involved, Numerous fire police were called to the area to close roads.

Anyone with information about the youth is urged to call 911.

The search was ongoing late Thursday. A state police helicopter was approaching the scene to help and searchers were about to begin working their way through Green Valley block by block.