'Widely felt' magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Southern California, no reports of damage

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled Southern California early Sunday, rousing some residents from their sleep but apparently triggering little if any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck just after 7 a.m. local time, centered less than 2 miles west-southwest of East Los Angeles. The quake was initially reported as 3.9, but the USGS revised the magnitude a short time later. Some less-rollicking aftershocks followed.

No damage was immediately reported, and Los Angeles County did not issue a shake alert on its earthquake app.

"#Earthquake early warning alerts are sent for events that are measured M4.5," the county said on Twitter. "This quake, while widely felt, was under the threshold."

The county Sheriff's Department said it was felt downtown and warned residents to perform safety checks at their homes and businesses.

Many Californians took the latest temblor in stride.

"You know you’re from California when a earthquake hits and it’s too early for a reaction so you just turn and go back to sleep," tweeted "Cool Hand Luke."

Web_Bruin tweeted that she – and her cats – felt the quake in Glendale, about 15 miles north of East Los Angeles. She said her cats were "a bit freaked out" by the experience.

"This was our kitten’s first earthquake experience," she tweeted. "Welcome to California sweet Layla."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area, no damage reported