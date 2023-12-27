Widening, reconstructing portions of Edgemoor Road on state's 10-year road plan

The Tennessee Department of Transportation's recently released 10-year plan for road work includes two projects on Edgemoor Road, one for widening the widely-traveled road in 2027 and a second for reconstructing another section in 2028.

Estimated cost of the two Edgemoor Road projects: $347.9 million.

The recently released road project plan totals $15 billion and includes both the annual TDOT work program budget of $1.2 billion annually for 10 years, according to a news release, plus the $3 billion Transportation Modernization Act appropriation proposed by Gov. Bill Lee and approved by the state legislature earlier this year.

The Edgemoor Road projects are the only two Anderson County projects listed in the plan. Preliminary engineering and design on both projects is set to begin in 2024, with acquisition of any of the land required for the projects during 2025.

More details on each project:

Reconstruction of the "north section 2" of Edgemoor Road is expected to begin in 2028. Patrick Berge, Oak Ridge Public Works Department director, described the project area as the section of Edgemoor Road heading out of Oak Ridge past the bridge. Total cost of the project is estimated at $250.6 million with 89% provided through the traditional state and federal funding, according to the TDOT plan, and 11% through the Transportation Modernization Act funding.

Widening "section 1" of Edgemoor Road is expected to begin in 2027, with Berge describing it as a section of the road leading up to the bridge as commuters leave Oak Ridge on their way to the Claxton community. TDOT officials estimate the cost of this project at $97.2 million with 66% of the funding coming through the Transportation Modernization Act, and 34% through traditional state and federal funding.

Advocating for the Edgemoor Road work

Funding and prioritizing the work on Edgemoor Road is No. 3 in the 13 items listed on the Oak Ridge City Council's 2024 State Legislative Agenda. Approved by city council on Dec. 11, prior to the release of the TDOT's 10-year plan, the agenda is sent on to state legislators representing the city. As explained in background on the agenda, "Each year the city develops a list of projects, policies and priorities that are submitted to our representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly to assist them in advocating on behalf of the city of Oak Ridge. The draft was developed with an emphasis on current city initiatives, staff input and a review of agendas of other local governments and key organizations."

The 2024 agenda states, "The proposed widening of Edgemoor Road from two lanes to four lanes and replacement of the existing bridge over the Clinch River has been in TDOT’s planning stages for two decades. The expansion is vital (1) to relieving heavy traffic and congestion to/from the region’s employment centers in Oak Ridge; (2) to ensure safe access to the city’s planned fire station; and (3) for the beneficial repurposing of the TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant property. In 2012, the project was pledged by the then-TDOT commissioner to be expedited when he made the decision to cancel the Knoxville beltway project. In September 2022, TDOT proposed delaying the project from 2030 to 2035. However, in October 2023, TDOT held a “kickoff” meeting to provide an overview of the project and to discuss key elements of the project management plan. On Dec. 1, 2023, TVA announced that the Bull Run Fossil Plant officially retired, and decommissioning has begun."

TVA retired the Bull Run Fossil Plant on Edgemoor Road on Dec. 1, 2023.

The city of Oak Ridge is planning to build a fifth fire station in the area to serve city residents.

Morgan County

The TDOT plan also includes a Morgan County project. It is simply listed in the plan as "enhancements" to state Highway 62. Construction is expected to begin next year. The project is expected to cost $5.1 million, using funding solely through Lee's Transportation Modernization Act.

