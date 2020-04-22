Has WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Today we are going to look at WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for WideOpenWest:

0.081 = US$182m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$227m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, WideOpenWest has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Is WideOpenWest's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that WideOpenWest's ROCE is fairly close to the Media industry average of 8.7%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, WideOpenWest's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how WideOpenWest's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:WOW Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

WideOpenWest has current liabilities of US$227m and total assets of US$2.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 9.2% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least WideOpenWest's mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.

Our Take On WideOpenWest's ROCE

WideOpenWest looks like an ok business, but on this analysis it is not at the top of our buy list. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.