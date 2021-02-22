Wider Image: Farmers fight back: Making animal feed from a locust plague

  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
  • The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
1 / 29

Wider Image: Farmers fight back: Making animal feed from a locust plague

The Wider Image: Farmers fight back: making animal feed from a locust plague
Baz Ratner

By Baz Ratner

Laikipia, KENYA (Reuters) - * Photo essay: https://reut.rs/3pxBJRx

Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into profits and bring "hope to the hopeless" whose crops and livelihoods are being destroyed by the insects.

Unusual weather patterns exacerbated by climate change have created ideal conditions for surging locust numbers, which have destroyed crops and grazing grounds across East Africa and the Horn.

Scientists say warmer seas are creating more rain, waking dormant eggs, and cyclones that disperse the swarms are getting stronger and more frequent.

The Bug Picture is working with communities around the area of Laikipia, Isiolo and Samburu in central Kenya to harvest the insects and mill them, turning them into protein-rich animal feed and organic fertilizer for farms.

"We are trying to create hope in a hopeless situation, and help these communities alter their perspective to see these insects as a seasonal crop that can be harvested and sold for money," said Laura Stanford, founder of The Bug Picture.

In central Kenya's Laikipia, clouds of locusts are devouring crops and other vegetation. The Bug Picture is targeting swarms of 5 hectares or less in inhabited areas not suitable for spraying.

Swarms can travel up to 150 km (93 miles) a day and can contain between 40-80 million locusts per square kilometre.

"They destroy all the crops when they get into the farms. Sometimes they are so many, you cannot tell them apart, which are crops and which are locusts," said farmer Joseph Mejia.

The Bug Picture pays Mejia and his neighbours 50 Kenyan shillings ($0.4566) per kilogram of the insects. Between Feb. 1-18, the project oversaw the harvest of 1.3 tons of locusts, according to Stanford, who said she was inspired by a project in Pakistan, overseen by the state-run Pakistan Agricultural Research Council.

The locusts are collected at night by torchlight when they are resting on shrubs and trees.

"The community ... are collecting locusts, once they (are collected) they are weighed and paid," said Albert Lemasulani, a field coordinator with the start-up.

The insects are crushed and dried, then milled and processed into powder, which is used in animal feed or an organic fertiliser.

($1 = 109.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Baz Ratner; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • AOC doubled her fundraising total for Texas storm victims to $4 million, as she joined fellow lawmakers in Houston to continue relief efforts

    Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday said her fundraising effort for Texans suffering after winter storms doubled to $4 million.

  • Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs

    Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite. The most popular cryptocurrency rallied over the weekend to record levels, almost doubling year-to-date. It hit a market capitalisation of $1 trillion on Friday.

  • An Oath Keepers leader arrested for participating in the Capitol riot said she met with Secret Service and was providing 'security' to legislators and other key figures

    In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson US Secret Service said it did not employ the assistance of any private citizens on January 6.

  • Schumer, Biden still trying to find extra vote for Tanden confirmation despite Manchin's opposition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he is still working with President Biden to find the votes to confirm the latter's controversial nominee for Office of Management Budget director, Neera Tanden, CNN reports. Tanden's confirmation is looking increasingly unlikely after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), perhaps the most crucial swing vote in a Senate with the slimmest of Democratic majorities, said he won't back Tanden because she's made "overtly partisan statements" in the past that "will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next" OMB director. But Schumer and Biden apparently aren't giving up and will try to snag at least one Republican vote to get Tanden into the Cabinet, rather than shift their attention to a new nominee. Dem leadership not giving up on Tanden yet https://t.co/YGKPflSMFk — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 21, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayThe boom in 'green' energyAmerican politicians hide behind the palace walls

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Rosamund Pike embraces her despicable, fascinating con artist in 'I Care a Lot'

    The 'Gone Girl' actress finds that same contrast of chilling but exciting in her newest role.

  • US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

    The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

  • Trump's fate hangs over attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing

    Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing Monday could touch on whether Trump will be prosecuted. Also, Hunter Biden. And domestic terrorists. And ...

  • Conservative African cardinal who clashed with pope leaves post

    Pope Francis has accepted the resignation from a top Vatican post of Cardinal Robert Sarah, a hero to many conservatives who often clashed with the pontiff on theological matters. The African cardinal, who is from Guinea, held various Vatican positions in the last 20 years, the latest as head of the department that oversees matters of worship and sacraments. Sarah had submitted his resignation in June last year when he turned 75, as Church law requires of all bishops, but the pope often allows Vatican officials to remain in their posts longer.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Boeing recommends grounding model 777 airplanes after one experienced engine failure and dropped debris over Colorado

    There are 69 planes with the affected Pratt & Whitney engine in service and a further 59 in storage, according to Boeing.

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • Megan Rapinoe shouted out her new niece - Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's baby - after scoring for the USWNT

    Megan Rapinoe celebrated her goal vs Brazil by "rocking the baby" and blowing kisses to honor Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's new baby, Sloane.

  • FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency

    Federal aviation regulators have ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of all Boeing 777s equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver on Saturday. United said it is temporarily removing those aircraft from service, as meanwhile Boeing recommended grounding aircraft with that model engine until the Federal Aviation Administration sets an inspection regime.

  • After 170 years, the America's Cup still eludes Britain

    Britain’s attempt to recover the America’s Cup sailing trophy after 170 years has again ended in failure, this time on the opposite side of the world from where the Cup first slipped its grasp. Ineos Team UK, skippered by Britain’s most celebrated competitive sailor, four-time Olympic gold-medalist Ben Ainslie, was beaten 7-1 by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the final of the Prada Cup challengers series that ended off Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Luna Rossa will go on to race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th Cup match next month while Team UK will head home, eventually to reflect on the failure of a well-funded, talented but troubled campaign.

  • Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. “No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end.

  • A Biden official says the White House's response to the SolarWinds attack may come within weeks

    President Joe Biden's administration may respond to the SolarWinds attack within weeks, a national security advisor told CNN on Friday.

  • California school board resigns after caught mocking parents

    California parents rally outside City Hall as the entire Oakley school board resigns after members were caught mocking parents; Ashley Hartman and her son Landon Beaudin react on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

  • 16 things you should always make in a slow cooker

    Good things take time: Some of your favorite comfort foods actually work best when you make them in a slow cooker.