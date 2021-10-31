There’s widespread approval for many countries’ climate change response

Reproduced from Pew Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

About half or more residents of more than a dozen nations think their own country is doing a good job dealing with global climate change, according to polling by Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: The United Nations climate summit began Sunday — kicking off two weeks of international debate about what the world is doing to slow climate change and deal with its impact.

President Biden arrives Monday, eager to tout a domestic spending bill that would allocate $555 billion to addressing climate change.

By the numbers: Just under half of Americans say the U.S. is doing a good job at dealing with climate change.

That's the lowest percentage for the countries polled, except for South Korea and Taiwan, according to Pew.

However, people in other countries are less positive about the U.S.' actions on climate change. Most European adults see the U.S. as doing a bad job addressing addressing the issue, including three out of four Germans and Swedes, according to Pew.

People in Singapore and New Zealand are most confident in their response to climate change, with a third of Singaporeans saying they are doing a "very good" job.

