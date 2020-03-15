U.K. Defends Strategy; Malaysia Cases Jump: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

France is holding municipal elections Sunday even after the government closed restaurants, cafés and non-essential stores. Spain imposed a national lockdown as European governments from Scandinavia to the Balkans increasingly curtailed public life to fight the coronavirus.

The U.K. will ask people over 70 to stay home, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said as he defended the government’s strategy to slow the spread of infections.

U.S. President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus and the White House issued new travel guidelines to limit government travel. Australia and South Korea called for meetings of leaders and finance chiefs from the world’s top industrial and emerging nations as the coronavirus outbreak triggers panic in global markets.

Key Developments:

Cases rose beyond 152,000 worldwide, with deaths above 5,700French elections to go ahead amid virtual lockdownMalaysia cases increase to 428, most in Southeast AsiaAustralia, South Korea call for G-20 meetingsThe wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has contracted the virus

U.K. to Ask Over 70s to Stay Home (5:12 p.m. HK)

The U.K. will ask people over the age of 70 to stay home in the coming weeks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

It’s more important for people with symptoms to stay home than to ban gatherings, Hancock said. The U.K.’s strategy is working in slowing the rate of infection and the government will publish the science behind its plan, he said.

Malaysia Cases Jump (4:30 p.m. HK)

Malaysia confirmed 190 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its overall total to 428, the most in Southeast Asia. Many of the new infections could be traced to a religious gathering at a mosque near Kuala Lumpur, which was attended by about 16,000 people. The country has called off such mass events, including international conferences and sports events, in an effort to limit the disease’s spread despite being the host country for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings this year.

U.S. Army Case in Europe (4:48 p.m. HK)

A U.S. Army soldier tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first U.S. Army case in Europe, the U.S. European Command said in a press release on Sunday. The soldier is at home in isolation and the command is working on identifying others who may have been in contact.

G-20 Talks (3:30 p.m. HK)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he supported a proposal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize a link-up between G-20 leaders. He also held a call with U.K. counterpart Boris Johnson and both agreed that finance chiefs need to meet too.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed to U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a G-20 teleconference summit to discuss how South Korea is combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Moon’s office.

Hong Kong Air Traffic Slumps (3:15 p.m. HK)

Passenger numbers at Hong Kong airport slumped 68% in February from a year earlier as the outbreak decimated demand and led to immigration restrictions and quarantine measures in different parts of the world.

The airport handled 1.9 million passengers in February and 18,005 flight movements, down about 45% from a year earlier, Airport Authority Hong Kong said in a statement.

Airport Crowds (1:50 p.m. HK)

Along with Chicago, long lines were also reported at Dallas Fort Worth and Dulles airports.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said that some arriving passengers at O’Hare face up to eight hours of delays waiting for luggage, immigration, customs and possible medical screening.

Australia Restrictions (11:44 a.m. HK)

Australia’s restrictions order on overseas travelers will come into force at midnight, Prime Minister Morrison said in a televised address Sunday. Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports from docking in Australia for 30 days, with the order to be renewed on a rolling basis.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 22 new cases taking the totally tally to 134, according to a statement Sunday. Eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state of Victoria, bringing the total number of cases in that state to 57.