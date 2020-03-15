U.K. Defends Strategy; Malaysia Cases Jump: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --
France is holding municipal elections Sunday even after the government closed restaurants, cafés and non-essential stores. Spain imposed a national lockdown as European governments from Scandinavia to the Balkans increasingly curtailed public life to fight the coronavirus.
The U.K. will ask people over 70 to stay home, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said as he defended the government’s strategy to slow the spread of infections.
U.S. President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus and the White House issued new travel guidelines to limit government travel. Australia and South Korea called for meetings of leaders and finance chiefs from the world’s top industrial and emerging nations as the coronavirus outbreak triggers panic in global markets.
Key Developments:
Cases rose beyond 152,000 worldwide, with deaths above 5,700French elections to go ahead amid virtual lockdownMalaysia cases increase to 428, most in Southeast AsiaAustralia, South Korea call for G-20 meetingsThe wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has contracted the virus
U.K. to Ask Over 70s to Stay Home (5:12 p.m. HK)
The U.K. will ask people over the age of 70 to stay home in the coming weeks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.
It’s more important for people with symptoms to stay home than to ban gatherings, Hancock said. The U.K.’s strategy is working in slowing the rate of infection and the government will publish the science behind its plan, he said.
Malaysia Cases Jump (4:30 p.m. HK)
Malaysia confirmed 190 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its overall total to 428, the most in Southeast Asia. Many of the new infections could be traced to a religious gathering at a mosque near Kuala Lumpur, which was attended by about 16,000 people. The country has called off such mass events, including international conferences and sports events, in an effort to limit the disease’s spread despite being the host country for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings this year.
U.S. Army Case in Europe (4:48 p.m. HK)
A U.S. Army soldier tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first U.S. Army case in Europe, the U.S. European Command said in a press release on Sunday. The soldier is at home in isolation and the command is working on identifying others who may have been in contact.
G-20 Talks (3:30 p.m. HK)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he supported a proposal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize a link-up between G-20 leaders. He also held a call with U.K. counterpart Boris Johnson and both agreed that finance chiefs need to meet too.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed to U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a G-20 teleconference summit to discuss how South Korea is combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Moon’s office.
Hong Kong Air Traffic Slumps (3:15 p.m. HK)
Passenger numbers at Hong Kong airport slumped 68% in February from a year earlier as the outbreak decimated demand and led to immigration restrictions and quarantine measures in different parts of the world.
The airport handled 1.9 million passengers in February and 18,005 flight movements, down about 45% from a year earlier, Airport Authority Hong Kong said in a statement.
Airport Crowds (1:50 p.m. HK)
Along with Chicago, long lines were also reported at Dallas Fort Worth and Dulles airports.
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said that some arriving passengers at O’Hare face up to eight hours of delays waiting for luggage, immigration, customs and possible medical screening.
Australia Restrictions (11:44 a.m. HK)
Australia’s restrictions order on overseas travelers will come into force at midnight, Prime Minister Morrison said in a televised address Sunday. Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports from docking in Australia for 30 days, with the order to be renewed on a rolling basis.
New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 22 new cases taking the totally tally to 134, according to a statement Sunday. Eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state of Victoria, bringing the total number of cases in that state to 57.
White House Guidance (11:15 a.m. HK)
The White House issued new guidance to federal agencies and departments on Saturday, telling them to limit work travel to “mission critical” activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The new guidance recommends that federal workers only travel if absolutely necessary, and encourages agencies to conduct meetings by phone or video conference, according to two people familiar with the move who requested anonymity because they were discussing an internal document. The memo, issued by the Office of Management and Budget, asked departments and agencies to determine if trips can be postponed or done virtually.
Walmart to Cut Store Hours (10:17 a.m. HK)
Walmart Inc., the biggest U.S. retailer, will cut its store operating hours starting Sunday to give its workers time to restock shelves as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.
The pandemic is prompting Americans to buy more groceries and other daily necessities including cleaning products, often emptying shelves in anticipation of an extended period of so-called social distancing or self-isolation.
New Jersey Death (9:33 a.m. HK)
New Jersey reported its second death from the coronavirus, a woman in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County. The state has 69 positive tests, up from 50 the day before.
Two New York state Assembly members -- Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron -- have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.
South Korea (9:15 a.m. HK)
South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, an all-time low since Feb. 20, when the country saw a surge of over 500 in four days.
The country’s total tally stands at 8,162, and marks the third day in a row in which the number of released patients are greater than the number of newly-confirmed cases overnight. A total of 75 deaths in the nation have been reported.
Spain Declares State of Emergency (4:16 p.m. NY)
Spaniards’ freedom of movement will be significantly limited for the next 15 days under the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The wife of the prime minister has tested positive for the virus, El Pais reported.
The Spanish government will take full control of administration nationwide, Sanchez said in an address. People will only be allowed to leave their houses in specific circumstances, he said.
France Closes Cafes, Restaurants, Shops (3:55 p.m. NY)
France is shuttering restaurants, cafes and shops deemed non-essential, following in the footsteps of neighboring Italy to curb the new coronavirus’s spread.
“Too many people still go to cafes and restaurants,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a press conference in Paris on Saturday. Philipe “We must show more discipline.”
At least 4,500 people in France have contracted the virus, double from 72 hours ago.
Canadians Warned Over Travel Abroad (3:50 p.m. NY)
Canadians are being urged to avoid non-essential travel. “New restrictions may be imposed with little warning.” Global Affairs Canada posted on its travel advisory website. “Your travel plans may be severely disrupted and you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected.”
Norway Closes Airport, Borders (2:07 p.m. NY)
Norway will shut all airports, ports and border crossings, calling in the army to help enforce what appears to be the nation’s closure to the outside world, Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced.The nation may also seek infection control gear from China.Countries around Europe, from Spain to Russia, are announcing measures to restrict the movement of people both inside and outside their nations.
FDA Clears Druggists to Make Sanitizer (2:15 p.m. NY)
The Food and Drug Administration is encouraging licensed pharmacists and physicians to make their own batches of hand sanitizer to combat widespread shortages. The agency is worried that home-made concoctions are not as safe to use as what pharmacists and doctors could make, using high-quality ingredients and at least 60% alcohol.
Hand sanitizer has mostly disappeared from physical stores around the nation as well as from most on-line retailers.
Alitalia Makes Face Masks Mandatory on Board (1:20 p.m. NY)
Alitalia said it will immediately require all passengers to wear facial masks onboard flights. The masks must be provided by the passengers themselves, a difficulty given the shortage in Italy, the epicenter of the coronavirus outside of China.The locked-down nation announced another 175 deaths on Saturday, for a total of 1,441 dead. The total cases rose to 21,157.
Medical Experts Say NYC Hospitals Unprepared (1:35 p.m. NY)
New York City’s hospitals, among the best in the world, may still not be ready for the coronavirus outbreak, according to many health care experts.“We are not prepared to deal with a rapid and severe surge of patients — we’re just not,” said Christopher M. Tedeschi, a longtime emergency physician and assistant professor at the Columbia University Medical Center.New York City reported its first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman with respiratory illness, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. The total number of cases there is 524.
