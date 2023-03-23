Widespread condemnation as Uganda proposes death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’

Kenyan gays and lesbians and others supporting their cause wear masks to preserve their anonymity as they stage a rare protest against Uganda's tough stance against homosexuality and in solidarity with their counterparts there, outside the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya - Ben Curtis/AP

America, the United Nations and the UK have all condemned a new anti-gay bill passed in Uganda, with Washington suggesting it could trigger sanctions.

The bill still needs presidential assent, but prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and life imprisonment for “homosexuality”.

The bill passed by Uganda's parliament earlier this week was immediately denounced by the United Nations as “probably among the worst of its kind in the world”.

Andrew Mitchell, minister for Africa and development, said: “The UK is deeply disappointed by the Ugandan Parliament’s decision to pass the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.”

The White House quickly warned Kampala of possible economic “repercussions” if the new restrictions are enacted by President Yoweri Museveni.

The Ugandan Parliament votes on a harsh new anti-gay bill - Ronald Kabuubi/AP

“We would have to take a look at whether or not there might be repercussions that we would have to take, perhaps in an economic way, should this law actually get passed and enacted,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

He said implementation of the law remained a “big if”, but said Washington was “watching this real closely”.

Financial repercussions “would be really unfortunate because so much of the economic assistance that we provide is health assistance,” he said.

The bill defines aggravated homosexuality as cases of sex relations involving those infected with HIV, as well as minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

Prison terms of up to 20 years are proposed for those who advocate or promote the rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual people.

Criminals ‘simply for existing’

Someone convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be jailed for 14 years and the offence of “attempted homosexuality” is punishable by up to 10 years, according to the bill.

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said the bill was deeply troubling.

He said: “If signed into law by the president, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are.

“It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other.”

Mr Museveni can veto the bill, or sign it into law. He suggested in a recent speech that he supports the legislation, accusing unnamed Western nations of “trying to impose their practices on other people”.

Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty’s director for East and Southern Africa, called on the president to “urgently veto this appalling legislation, which was passed following a rushed vote on Tuesday evening”.

“The law, dubbed the ‘2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill’, amounts to a grave assault on LGBTI people and is contemptuous of the Ugandan constitution.”

