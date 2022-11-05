Widespread damage after tornado emergency in Oklahoma
Homes were damaged, businesses were blown apart and a church was wrecked after a tornado barreled through Idabel, Oklahoma on Nov. 4.
Bill Wadell is in the neighborhood of Idabel, Oklahoma, where homes were destroyed in the path of a tornado last night.
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes rampaged across parts of the southern Plains on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens. Thousands remain without power Saturday morning as the sun rises on the damage the storms left behind. "Take shelter immediately. This is a life-threatening situation," Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer warned as a massive wedge tornado was heading toward Idabel, Oklahoma, which is a town in the southeastern corner of the state. The National Weather Service
Residents helped push a stalled car as downed trees blocked a road following a severe storm in northeast Texas on Friday, November 4, footage shows.Video by Twitter user Nader Navigator shows downed trees and debris strewn across a road as a group of people help push a car blocked in Daingerfield on Friday, where the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning.The damage was caused as storms, including tornadoes, tore through parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, with reports of at least one person killed in Oklahoma, according to Fox23 citing an emergency official. Credit: @NaderNavigator via Storyful
Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
Four homes were damaged after a tornado ripped through Hopkins County, Texas, on Friday, November 4, according to the Hopkins County sheriff’s office.Footage captured by Tyler Pardun shows a tornado traveling through a field near structures in the unincorporated community of Brashear in Hopkins County, Texas.The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported as of November 4. Credit: Tyler Pardun via Storyful
