Widespread destruction remains across Fort Myers Beach nearly 2 weeks after Ian's landfall

Reuters Videos

STORY: Crowds gathered around the normally sleepy town of Uthai Sawan to lay flowers and join queues of mourners paying their last respects to those slain in a three-hour gun and knife attack by a former Bangkok police sergeant, which marked the worst massacre in Thailand's recent history.Nineteen of the victims were sent off in a ceremony at Uthai Sawan's Rat Samakee temple. Last Thursday's attack saw 36 killed, including 22 children.Coffins were placed on pyres newly built from bricks and dressed with flowers and black and white decorative cloth.Atop the caskets were pictures of those killed, some accompanied by stuffed toys.Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, 34, a former Bangkok police sergeant who was discharged in January after being in possession of methamphetamines.His killing spree ended at his home when he turned his weapon on himself, after killing his partner and her child.