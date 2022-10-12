Widespread destruction remains across Fort Myers Beach nearly 2 weeks after Ian's landfall
Aerial video captured on Oct. 11 showed the devastation to Fort Myers Beach, as the community remained covered with debris left behind by Hurricane Ian.
While the force of Hurricane Ian is behind the residents of southwestern Florida, the recovery effort is only just beginning. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look at the insurance fight ahead for people desperate for help.
Collier County Commissioners Board could approve $95 million for Hurricane Ian cleanup
According to AccuWeather Founder and CEO Joel Myers, the total losses caused by Hurricane Ian will be between $180 billion and $210 billion in the U.S.
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Friday advised men between the ages of 18-39 against getting an MRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa near Fort Myers, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28. Watch Ian's devastation via NOAA's satellite.
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors have created, or others have set up for them, GoFundMe and other crowdfunding accounts.
All Lee County public parks, and many state and federal facilities are closed as well after devastating Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28.
A sign of recovery is trash pickup and that is set to begin in some of the places Hurricane Ian hit the hardest.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration on Monday responded to the results of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s analysis of COVID-19 data that he says point to a risk for some men who get the shot. Ladapo recommended against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for men ages 18-39, a decision that contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine guidance and has invited ...
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida and are in the forecast for most of the week, which may hamper ongoing recovery efforts.
FDOT officials say work on Sanibel Island Causeway is moving swiftly with crews working night and day to make repairs.
Reporter Katie LaGrone journeys with a family to see their home for the first time since Hurricane Ian ravaged the island.
Booted, backpacked and braced for the worst, Sanibel residents and workers didn't know what they'd find on the barrier island post-Ian.
