Durham schools closed second day due to power outages
The large-scale cleanup effort and power restoration continue across Durham and Orange County.
Uruguayan fintech company dLocal saw its stock surge by over 30% on Wednesday on the news that the payments outfit had tapped former Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt as its new co-CEO. Impressively, dLocal reported revenue of $161 million, up 59% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter. The company also saw a large jump in profits, reporting gross profit of $70.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 43% year-over-year compared to $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 14% compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Fitness is more than just weight loss, and this scale helps you visualize overall BMI and much more.
Longtime sports journalist and Philadelphia sports fan John Gonzalez joins Dan Devine for an episode all about the Philadelphia 76ers, including James Harden’s war against the front office in an effort to get traded and what it means for Joel Embiid’s future.
As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market continues on its slow decline, one of the major players, Splitit, is embarking on an effort to reorganize and pivot. Splitit today announced that it has a $60 million "capital commitment" from strategic investors including Thorney Investment Group, Parea Capital and Motive Partners. Bringing the startup's total raised to around $350 million (assuming the deal goes through), the proceeds will be put toward growth and "supporting the execution of its strategic plan," according to managing director and CEO Nadan Sheth.
Say goodbye to messy wires.
Grout, window frames, door tracks, tires and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.
Which forms of cancer are increasing in young people and, more importantly, why is this happening? Doctors explain.
The Zenvo Aurora has arrived at Monterey Car Week, and it’s being offered in two supercar flavors by the Danish car builder.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Dow has led the three major averages over the past month. Some on Wall Street see that as a bullish sign for stocks moving forward.
OpenAI, the AI company behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired Global Illumination, a New York–based startup leveraging AI to build creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences. "The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT." Global Illumination, launched by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, has been involved in a range of projects since its founding in 2021.
Bochs told TechCrunch that all they needed for this experiment was a contraption consisting of a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, two antennas, a Linux-compatible Bluetooth adapter, and a portable battery. Bochs said that they focused on “proximity actions,” which appear on an iPhone screen when Apple devices are close to each other. Bochs also said they created a proof-of-concept that “builds a custom advertisement packet that mimics what Apple TV etc. are constantly emitting at low power,” effectively spoofing an Apple device that tries to repeatedly connect to nearby devices and triggers the pop-ups.
Amazon Pharmacy announced Tuesday its latest move to improve price transparency for pharmacy customers.
Highlight, an in-home product testing company, raised $18 million in Series A funding to continue developing its technology already helping hundreds of brands test thousands of products. Dana Kim and Ethan Kellough started the company in 2020 after working in market research and engineering, respectively. Kim told TechCrunch that performing physical product research — the way it is done currently — typically involves multiple vendors, over 300 emails, many months and tens of thousands of dollars.
In 2019, just two battery factories were operating in the United States with another two under construction. Today there are about 30 battery factories either planned, under construction or operational in the country. U.S. president Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law August 16, 2022, might not have been the initial catalyst behind the onshoring battery factory trend.
Retail sales came in better than expected. Some economists say that and other positive economic data could pose challenges to the Fed in its inflation fight.
Target warns on its outlook again as consumers seek out better deals at the likes of Walmart.
Despite having trouble obtaining former President Donald Trump's records from Twitter (now X), the special counsel investigating the events of January 6th, 2020 was ultimately able to get his hands on vast amounts of information from the website.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.