Widespread rain is expected to move into the Kansas City area; some could see ice, snow

Slightly above normal temperatures are expected in the Kansas City area Thursday in advance of a storm that is expected to bring widespread rain and possibly some ice and snow for some, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach into the low 50s in the Kansas City metro under mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said. Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures in the upper 40s this time of year.

The rain is expected to move into the Kansas City area from the south, beginning with the possibility of isolated afternoon showers before becoming more widespread after sunset, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The chance of precipitation is 100%. Between a half to an inch of rain is possible in Kansas City.

While mostly rain is likely in the immediate metro area, locations north of Kansas City could see the rain transition into a light freezing rain and wet snow, which might impact travel in that region early Friday, the weather service said. Minor snow and ice accumulations are possible, primarily across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

There are some uncertainties in the forecast. If it becomes apparent that light ice accumulations are likely, the weather service said it might issue a winter weather advisory for that area, which is roughly north of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Conditions will be chilly on Friday, with temperatures reaching only the upper 30s. Another round of drizzle or light snow will be possible Friday afternoon, but little accumulation is expected, the weather service said.

Temperatures will rebound slightly on Saturday, climbing into the low 40s. There is a chance of rain on Saturday, although rainfall totals are expected to less than a tenth of an inch.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday, with temperatures climbing to the mid-40s.

