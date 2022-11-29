‘A widespread snow event’ is coming to WA state. Here’s what you should know

Read more: More snow expected this week in the Tacoma, Olympia area.

Multiple regions across Washington state are expecting more winter weather and snow as there are 24 winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings currently active throughout the state from the National Weather Service.

The NWS expects snow to reach both eastern and western Washington state late Tuesday afternoon and over the next few days. Locales including Tacoma, Spokane, Bellingham and Olympia are warning citizens of road conditions and commute issues.

“This is going to be a widespread snow event for Interstate 90 Highway to across eastern Washington. So it’s not just going to be the passes, but all the roads going across eastern Washington are going to be impacted,” Ron Miller, NWS Spokane meteorologist said in an interview with McClatchy.

Washington’s west side cities are expecting wet weather conditions and low temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

Tacoma has an active wind advisory on Tuesday, and is expected to receive a mix of rain and snow from Wednesday through Saturday, with a low of 26 degrees.

Olympia is also expecting wet weather, with a mix of rain and snow expected starting on Wednesday through Saturday, and a low temperature of 25 degrees.

Bellingham has a winter weather advisory and a high wind warning on Tuesday, and is expected to have snow throughout the week with a low of 16 degrees.

But western Washington isn’t the only region expecting snow.

“It’s going to snow across most of eastern Washington, not maybe that the southern part of Eastern Washington, but a good chunk of eastern Washington will get snow tonight and into tomorrow morning before it starts to taper off and moves down to primarily just the southeast portion of Washington for Thursday,” Miller said.

Spokane has an active winter storm warning from Tuesday night through Thursday morning and is expected to receive snow throughout the rest of the week, with a low of 15 degrees.