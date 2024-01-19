Widespread snowfall to cover Rochester. How much snow will we get?

The weekend forecast for Rochester predicts widespread snow, with lake enhancement along Lake Ontario and the lower part of Lake Erie.

The snowfall, which started late Thursday, is expected to continue through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

How much snow will Rochester NY get?

By Friday night, Rochester is expected to receive approximately 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow in some areas. In communities to the south, 2 to 3 inches of widespread snow during the same period is expected.

Additionally, the region is expected to experience a 'spray of snow showers' on Saturday into Sunday. Saturday's snowfall could contribute another inch or two to the accumulation."

With the lake effect finally coming to an end off both lakes, focus tonight and Friday turns to a weak system that will bring a more widespread swath of lighter snow to areas south of Lake Ontario. Some limited enhancement from the lake will raise totals closer to the shoreline. pic.twitter.com/HqvMOSflS5 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 19, 2024

Temperatures in Rochester NY

The forecast indicates below-freezing high temperatures through Sunday, with highs dropping back into the teens on Saturday.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs weather forecast

The Weather Service is anticipating a chance of snow showers in Orchard Park before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Following the morning snow, the day is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 23 degrees. As the day progresses, the evening forecast predicts mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping to around 18 degrees. The weather will get colder as the sun goes down, accompanied by a southwest wind around 14 mph.

AccuWeather's forecast for Highmark Stadium indicates a daily high of 26 degrees with considerable cloudiness. In the evening, the forecast maintains an 18-degree low temperature and mentions breezy winds, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: How much snow will we get?