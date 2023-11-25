Widespread snowfall expected Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is expected to receive its first widespread several-inch snowfall on Sunday.

Saturday is expected to be cool, but quiet. Outside of a few possible snow showers west of US-31, the day will be quiet.

Meanwhile, a classic “Colorado low” continues to develop out over the plains. This system will pick up speed and move into the Great Lakes late Saturday. The most significant snowfall will remain in the Plains, but the system is still expected to bring snow to West Michigan. This will mark the first snowfall of the season for Grand Rapids, a little bit later than normal.

Snowfall is expected to move in from the southwest early Sunday morning, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Snow showers continue throughout the day. Thanks to southwesterly winds, lake enhancement is likely for portions of Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties. That’s where the snow will be heaviest; most of the day will see light to briefly moderate snow for the rest of West Michigan.

By Sunday evening, a widespread 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the lake-enhanced areas. Because of the recent cold overnight temperatures, the snow may stick to roadways and produce some slick travel through the day.

Once the system departs, lake-effect begins to get going. It’s not expected to be significant, but could provide an additional 1 to 3 inches for areas west of US-131. Due to the sometimes unpredictable nature of lake-effect, we’re continuing to keep a close eye on this timeframe.

Cold and fairly unsettled weather will continue through the rest of the week, with highs in the 30s until Saturday along with periodic chances for light snow or rain showers.

There are signs of a warm up into the first week of December. High temperatures are expected to rebound and be above normal. Some signs of that show into next weekend.

