Widespread valley rain and mountain snow through midweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Following a soggy overnight, we continue to see valley rain and mountain snow showers, with snow levels dropping to 6500 ft. this morning, then down to 5500 ft by this evening.

The bottom line? Our next surge of moisture will bring widespread valley rain and mountain snow across Utah today.

Outside of any wet weather, skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures start to ease back to seasonal norms with the mid-40s expected along the Wasatch Front. The statewide wet weather potential will remain high, and winds will begin to switch more westerly, then more northwesterly.

Cooler air will begin to filter in allowing snow levels to drop down to the benches. Given our moisture potential, the National Weather Service issued alerts for the mountains that are in effect until Thursday morning. Most of our alerts are currently in effect and in large part will continue through to 5 a.m. Thursday except for the easternmost mountains which will continue through noon on Thursday.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 while the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, the Uinta’s, the central mountains, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, the Tavaputs, the La Sal & Abajos, and the southern mountains are all included in Winter Storm Warnings.

When it comes to accumulations through Thursday morning, the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 will likely see between 5-10″. The Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 will have the potential to see 10-20″ with 2 ft. being possible for places like the Upper Cottonwoods. The central mountains and western Uintas could receive 10-20″ while the southern mountains could see 15-30″ with isolated spots getting up to 36″. Valleys will mainly see rain while benches could see either rain or a few inches of snow. Mountain valleys will likely land between 2-5″ with up to 8″ for typically colder mountain valleys given the high snow levels to start.

Avalanche danger is spiking with continued wet, snow stacking up in the mountains. The Southern Mountains are favored by this storm, and as a result, high avalanche danger exists throughout the southern mountains including outside of Cedar City, the Abajos and the Tushars. An avalanche warning has been issued until Thursday at 6 a.m., as natural and human-triggered avalanches continue to happen and more are expected to occur in the coming days.

Classified as deadly conditions, heavy snowfall and very strong winds from the south will overload the preexisting layers in the snowpack. People will be able to trigger avalanches from a distance without even getting onto a steep slope. Other avalanches will happen spontaneously and crash down on their own. Avoid being on or even underneath any steep slope, and to stay safe, stay away from the backcountry. It truly is not safe in Southern Utah as wet weather continues to bring impacts.

Image

Another storm looks set to move in from the northwest to round out the workweek and with the cooler air continuing to filter in, there’s a chance we could see valley rain & snow on Thursday while straight snow showers are possible in valleys by Friday. Temperatures may even drop enough on Friday to see snowflakes mix in with rain in parts of Washington County, albeit briefly!

Moisture will try to linger into the weekend, but the overall trend looks to be drying out by late Saturday on what will be a chilly weekend with temperatures running slightly below average before we go on a steady warm-up next week. The chance for some upper 30s will feel a bit chilly with this latest stretch of above-average 40s and even 50s in Salt Lake and the surrounding area!

It’s going to be an active week of Utah weather so stay up to date with the latest both on-air and online with the ABC4, 4Warn Weather Team. We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.