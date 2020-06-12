Widow of Chinese doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm gives birth to son

Dr Li is now officially a 'martyr' in China for his work on exposing the virus - MARK RALSTON/AFP

The widow of Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who first sounded the alarm about a potential Covid-19 outbreak, has given birth to a son four months after her husband's death.

Doctor Li died aged 33 after contracting the novel coronavirus in February but first alerted the Chinese authorities to the dangers of the disease back in December 2019.

He was initially ignored by the Chinese government, which played down the threat of the virus after it was first detected in Wuhan. Dr Li was the first person to link the outbreak of the disease to the Huanan Seafood market.

Doctor Li's wife, Fu Xuejie, shared an image of her new son on the Chinese social media site WeChat, describing him as a final gift from her late husband.

“Husband, can you see this from heaven? You have given me your final gift today. I will of course love and protect them,” Mrs Fu told local news outlet Litchi News.

Dr Li, an eye doctor, first noticed the virus in seven patients and sent a note to fellow doctors alerting them that the virus he had found closely resembled that of Sars. The Sars outbreak in 2003 claimed 774 lives around the world.

Dr Li was told by local Chinese state police to “stop making false comments.” He was a subject of an official investigation along with 8 other employees for “spreading rumours.” Police warned him that, unless he stopped, he would be prosecuted.

His death was greeted with outrage in China. The government was accused of attempting to keep the virus secret and downplaying the severity of the initial outbreak. Many in China demanded greater freedom of speech following his death.

Users of the social media website Weibo had their critical comments censored. An internal investigation by Beijing resulted in a formal apology for Dr Li’s family and a rare admission of “shortcomings and deficiencies” in their response.

Dr Li has since been labelled a ‘martyr’ by the Chinese state, which makes any public criticism of him a criminal offence.

Following his death, his wife told local news outlet Litchi news that she had been hospitalised due to health problems brought on by grief.

She said that she could not initially tell her other children that their father had died, preferring instead to say that he had “gone abroad”.