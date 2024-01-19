Widow of East Point man killed while walking home says she heard the gunfire from their house

An East Point family is searching for answers as to why their loved one was taken from them.

Michael Lee, 62, was shot in the head and killed while walking home from the store. Police say the gunshot was random.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with his widow who said she heard the deadly gunfire.

She said she was sitting at home watching TV when she heard a gunshot down the street. Moments later, her neighbor called and told her the love of her life had been killed.

“You killed a husband,” she sobbed. “A father, a friend.”

Police are still working to determine who shot Lee one week ago. His family just wants justice.

“You took something from us that we can’t replace. You need to turn yourself in,” his widow pleaded.

She says Lee had been shopping at a Family Dollar and was walking back home when he was shot and left to die.

“I don’t know how he got shot, why he got shot. I have no idea about that,” she said.

She told Seiden that their love story is one that goes back decades, all the way to high school.

“He would throw rocks at me every day just to get my attention, so I finally gave it to him and we became sweethearts in high school,” she remembered.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and the pairs went their separate ways. Years later, the reunited and married in 2014.

“He made me very proud to be his wife and I’m going to miss him,” she said.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

