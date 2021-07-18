Widow of Haiti's assassinated president returns to the country wearing her arm in a sling and a bulletproof vest

Sophia Ankel
·2 min read
Haitian President Jovenel Moise
Haitian President Jovenel Moise is seen with his wife at the Te Deum during his inauguration ceremony at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, on February 7, 2017. Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

  • Martine Moïse, the wife of Haiti's assassinated president, has returned to the Caribbean nation.

  • She was pictured at Port-au-Prince airport on Saturday wearing an arm sling and a bulletproof vest.

  • Moïse had returned to the country to prepare for her husband's funeral next week, an official said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Martine Moïse, the wife of Haiti's assassinated president, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday after receiving medical treatment in Florida.

The widow was photographed arriving at Port-au-Prince airport with bodyguards, wearing an arm sling and a bulletproof vest. She was greeted by Haiti's interim Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, and other top officials.

Moïse was with her husband, Jovenel Moïse, on July 7 when a group of assassins broke into their private residence and killed him. She survived the attack but had to be flown to a hospital in Miami, Florida, for treatment.

Read more: Joe Biden has a 2nd chance to take on the NRA with action on background checks for gun sales

In a tweet, a Haitian official said Moïse had returned to the country to prepare for her husband's funeral.

Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the impoverished country of more than 11 million people, who are still reeling from the assassination.

Last week, Moïse spoke from her hospital bed for the first time, saying in a voice message posted to Twitter that the attack happened so quickly her husband was unable to "say a single word."

"In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my house and riddled my husband with bullets," Moïse said, according to the BBC.

Earlier this week, she tweeted: "The pain will never pass."

It is still unclear who exactly was behind the attack. Haitian police previously pointed to what it said was a group of assassins that includes 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.

Eighteen of those Colombians were detained, three were killed by the police, and five were still on the run, police said, according to Reuters.

This week, police took Jovenel Moïse's chief of security into custody - a decision that "came from above," CNN reported.

Jovenel Moïse's funeral is expected to happen next week.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Martine Moise, widow of assassinated president, returns to Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the July 7 attack at their private residence. Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, tipping the country into uncertainty and sparking a frenzied investigation to identify the authors of the plan. The Prime Minister's office tweeted a video of Martine Moise arriving back at the Haitian capital's Toussaint Louverture international airport on Saturday, wearing all black clothing, donning a bullet proof vest and with her right arm in a sling.

  • Colombia police say former Haiti official suspected of ordering Moise hit

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Former Haitian justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio may have ordered the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, a Colombian police chief said on Friday, citing a preliminary investigation into the murder. Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. An investigation by Haitian and Colombian authorities, alongside Interpol, into Moise's killing has revealed that Badio appeared to have given an order for the assassination three days before the attack, General Jorge Vargas said in an audio message sent to news outlets by the police.

  • LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

    The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company. “Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community,” the company said in a statement.

  • Willow Smith Fiercely Shaves Her Head on Stage During "Whip My Hair" Performance

    Willow Smith gave Facebook concert-viewers a front-row seat to her haircut on Friday, July 16. And it might have been a callback to another time she did the very same thing.

  • A hot air balloon pilot fell to his death in Vermont after he got tangled in gear underneath the basket

    The balloon continues flying with three passengers still on board before getting trapped in a grove of trees, police said.

  • A Widow’s Hunt for the Priest Who Preyed on Her Husband

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy Jenny GrosvenorOn the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 1994, my husband, the father of our four children under the age of 5, kissed me goodbye. I sensed heightened anxiety as we stood at the top of the stairs in our Vermont home. He leaned toward me, our lips meeting one last time above the 2-month-old nestled in the folds of my white cotton nightgown, buttons between milky breasts left undone.“I have an early morning meeting,” Peter said.I wat

  • Zendaya and Sonequa Martin-Green's Dream Tune Squads Include Exactly Who You'd Expect

    Image Source: Getty / Amy Sussman Space Jam: A New Legacy has some pretty big shoes to fill - Michael Jordan's size 13s, to be exact. Of course, Zendaya and Sonequa Martin-Green were more than up for the task when they accepted the roles of Lola Bunny and Kamiyah James, respectively.

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Celebrates Her 74th Birthday with Tributes from Kate Middleton and More

    The Duchess of Cornwall spent the days leading up to her birthday criss-crossing the U.K. from London to Wales

  • Los Angeles County sheriff will not enforce mask mandate

    Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he "will not expend our limited resources" to ensure residents are following the order. He instead asked for voluntary compliance.

  • Islam Makhachev wants to fight Tony Ferguson, prove he is not on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s level

    Islam Makhachev takes aim at Tony Ferguson following his latest win at UFC on ESPN 26.

  • The health and climate consequences of the American food system cost three times as much as the food itself

    The true cost of food is even higher than you think, a new report out Thursday says. The U.S. spends $1.1 trillion a year on food. But when the impacts of the food system on different parts of our society - including rising health care costs, climate change and biodiversity loss - are factored in, the bill is around three times that, according to a report by the Rockefeller Foundation, a private charity that funds medical and agricultural research.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the mo

  • Team USA roster: Fans react to JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson making team for Tokyo

    Former Warriors champ JaVale McGee is going to be an Olympian.

  • This cruise sold fares starting at $73k. It sold out in less than 3 hours.

    A world cruise by Regent Seven Seas Cruises with fares starting at $73,499 sold out in less than three hours Wednesday.

  • Bradley Beal: Wizards exposed Sixers star Ben Simmons’ poor foul shooting

    Bradley Beal says the Washington Wizards exposed Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons, from the foul line.

  • Nina Dobrev is Daring in Black Strapless Dress and Jimmy Choo Pumps at the 2021 amFAR Gala

    Dobrev wore a black Monôt dress with Jimmy Choo pumps at the 2021 amFAR Gala.

  • Flash floods hit Bavaria as European death toll climbs to 183

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Flash floods hit southern Germany on Sunday, killing at least one person and adding to the flooding devastation that has claimed the lives of more than 180 people in Europe in recent days. Sunday's death brought Germany's death toll to 156 in its worst natural disaster in almost six decades, and the European toll to 183. The European floods, which began on Wednesday, have mainly hit the German states of Rhineland Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia as well as parts of Belgium.

  • UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19

    LONDON (Reuters) -British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but added that his symptoms were mild and he was thankful to have had two doses of vaccine against the disease. Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday, despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant. "This morning I tested positive for COVID," Javid said in a tweet, adding he had first taken a rapid lateral flow test, and then later his positive result was also confirmed in a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.

  • Major chemical scare at popular Texas waterpark

    Emergency responders reported at least 34 people have undergone decontamination procedures.

  • Biden raises fears of Big Tech censorship with COVID-19 misinformation push

    Conservatives are worried about the Biden administration working directly with social media companies to stifle speech after the White House said Thursday that it's in close communication with online platforms in an attempt to curb the spread of vaccine-related misinformation.

  • Slain Haiti President Jovenel Moïse to be laid to rest in historic city of Cap-Haïtien

    Haitian President Jovenel Moïse will be laid to rest on July 23 in a state funeral, the government said Friday.