Widow hid in closet after seeing burglar in her Glastonbury house

Apr. 18—GLASTONBURY — When an 80-year-old widow was awakened by her barking dog just after midnight Sunday morning and saw what appeared to be a male in the formal living room adjacent to her bedroom, she was so alarmed that she locked herself in her bedroom closet.

BURGLARIES

SUSPECT: William Douglas Vanderpoel, 28, who reports being homeless.

CHARGES: First-degree burglary and fifth-degree larceny in a Glastonbury home burglary early Sunday; third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny in car burglary on Buttonball Lane in Glastonbury.

STATUS: Held on $225,000 bond; due back in court May 1.

But evidence suggests that the intruder was on his way out. The woman told police that she heard an exterior door to the home being shut suddenly, even as her dog continued to bark and behave in an unusually aggressive way.

That's according to a report by Glastonbury police Officer Christopher Carlone. He went on to report that the only description the woman could give of the intruder was that he was wearing either a yellow or orange article of clothing.

A short time later, Officer Glen Bona saw a man carrying a green duffel bag and a red blanket walking south on New London Turnpike under the Route 17 overpass, not far from the woman's home. The man was wearing a sleeveless orange down vest.

Bona stopped the man and learned that he was William Vanderpoel, 28, who reported being homeless.

In walking through her home with police, the victim discovered cash, including several $50 bills, missing from a wallet she had left in her purse, although the wallet had been put back in the purse before she found it.

Vanderpoel declined to answer most questions from police at that point but did say he had only $20 in cash on him, according to Carlone's report.

But Carlone wrote that the pockets of Vanderpoel's orange vest were bulging — and the officer could see by shining his flashlight down into one of the pockets that it contained a large roll of cash.

Story continues

A state police dog handler aided in the investigation. The dog tracked from the woman's home to near where Bona came in contact with Vanderpoel on New London Turnpike, Carlone reported.

After the dog track, police searched Vanderpoel and found $271 in cash, including five $50 bills, several cards in the name of the victim's late husband, and various jewelry and similar items, according to the officer.

Vanderpoel was then placed under arrest.

While he was in the back seat of a police cruiser, Vanderpoel said the orange vest that "got him caught" and the red blanket had come from a car he broke into, police Agent Sue-Ellen Jobes wrote in a separate report. She added that Vanderpoel described where he had found the car, on Buttonball Lane.

While being booked, Vanderpoel said the home burglary victim "should have locked her bulkhead door," as that was how he had entered the house, Bona wrote in a report.

Vanderpoel is charged with first-degree burglary and fifth-degree larceny in the home burglary and with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny in the car burglary.

Police held him on $100,000 bond in the home burglary.

In Manchester Superior Court on Monday, Judge Sheila M. Prats raised Vanderpoel's bond to $225,000 in the two cases, to be posted only at court. Vanderpoel remained in custody Tuesday, according to online state Department of Correction records.

The judge also directed prison officials to provide Vanderpoel with medical care but didn't specify what care he needed, court records show.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.