Widow of man mowed down in crazed Upper East Side road rage clash disbelieves he slashed tires with knife: ‘Not my husband’

The widow of a man mowed down when a minor Upper East Side fender-bender escalated into a fatal clash thought her beloved spouse was simply running late when he failed to pick her up after work.

Alex Garcia, 53, told the Daily News she finally made a Wednesday call to husband Robert Velez Alvarez — and learned he was at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell after a social worker answered his cell phone.

“I took a cab and I went to the the emergency room and they don’t tell me anything,” she said Thursday. “I knew something bad happened. But I never thought that. I thought maybe he’s in surgery.”

She instead discovered Velez Alvarez was already dead, killed when a driver ran him down in a deadly altercation.

A doctor broke the news of the 54-year-old’s death , leaving the widow to defend her spouse after police said Velez Alvarez exited his car with a knife and slashed the rear tires on the other vehicle.

“That’s not my husband, the one the media is writing about,” insisted Alex Garcia. “I don’t know what happened yesterday. When I hear that he had a knife or something? No. I’ve been his wife for 29 years. Never. He doesn’t even yell.”

Velez Alvarez was then run down by driver whose tires he slashed, police said. Andre Mosby, 26, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with manslaughter and assault.

Mosby was riding with his girlfriend and their three kids, who watched in horror from their vehicle. Police said the slain man had no prior arrests.

Girlfriend Quenteria Daniels, 27, recounted the terrifying scene before the stabbing as she watched from inside the car.

“We were frightened,” she told the News. “We were terrified. My kids were screaming and shouting ... He raised his hand with the knife at us.”

According to authorities, the incident exploded into violence after Velez Alvarez exited his Chevy Silverado and began plunging a knife into the tires of the accused killer’s Volkswagen Jetta.

Kamel Osbourne, 26, a friend of the driver and his girlfriend, said the Silverado driver blocked the couple’s Jetta from merging into his lane, setting the events in motion.

But the heartbroken widow insisted her slain husband was not that kind of person.

“Nothing is going to give me back my husband,” said Garcia. “The only thing I want is my husband. I don’t care about anything else. The only think I want is my husband and I can’t have him back.”

Mosby allegedly gunned the engine and struck Velez Alvarez, sending him flying through the front glass window of the Oxford Cafe, police said. Mosby’s Jetta kept going, pinning Velez Alvarez under the car, according to cops.

The slain man’s only child, 25-year-old Steven Garcia, recalled his father as a kind and giving man.

“You tell him you want one piece of bread at the store, he’ll bring you the whole bakery,” said Steven. “He’s always overindulging you, showering you ... he liked making people happy.”

His widow said she was astounded to hear that Velez Alvarez was armed when the accident occurred.

“I don’t even know that he has a knife,” she said. “Maybe he carries it in the car. He liked to eat oranges and he peeled the oranges.”

With Sheetal Banchariya