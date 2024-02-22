Widow of man shot to death by Houston County sheriff’s deputies files wrongful death suit

The wife of a man who was shot to death by Houston County sheriff’s deputies has filed a wrongful death suit claiming the victim posed no threat to the officer and the use of deadly force was not warranted.

Kady Deese filed a civil action suit Tuesday against Houston County Deputy Ryan Powell and Houston County Corporal Andrew Gunn in the death of her husband, Matthew Deese.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Perry Police Department officers responded to the Deese residence regarding a hit-and-run accident. The police department then contacted the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

Deese was advised that he was the subject of a hit-and-run investigation in Warner Robins by Houston County Sheriff’s officer Logan Holland. After making contact, all law enforcement officers left the Deese residence without making an arrest.

Later the same day, Officer Holland returned to the Deese residence in response to allegations of suicidal comments made by Deese. Several officers arrived to assist in the call, including Powell and Gunn.

According to court documents, Deese spoke to several law enforcement officers over the phone while allegedly barricading himself in his home.

Video surveillance showed Deese outside of his residence rather than barricaded inside.

Court documents state Powell and Gunn refused to allow Deese to speak to family members, including his wife, and cut off all communication and ordered family members to leave the residence.

Deese then walked out of his home and approached two vehicles in his driveway. Deese lifted both of his hands above his head to surrender, a cell phone in one hand and the other empty, at which time Powell and Gunn shot Deese without provocation, the suit alleges.

Deese did not have a deadly weapon on him at the time he was shot, according to court documents.

According to his death certificate, the manner of death was determined a homicide, the court documents state.

Deese’s wife is seeking damages in an amount to be determined by a jury as well as recovery of costs, including reasonable attorney’s fees.