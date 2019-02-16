Widow with MS sells home after being denied late husband's pension. It's all because of a missing form

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – When Elizabeth "Libby" Leask, 61, listed her Las Cruces home for sale early in February, she described it as a surrender.

"I don't have anything else to give up," she said. "I can't afford to fight anymore."

Since the sudden death of her husband in 2016, Leask has been seeking her late husband's pension. As a multiple sclerosis patient, she was counting on the income to take care of her for the remainder of her life, as her late husband had planned.

Yet after 27 months consulting with attorneys and appealing for help from New Mexico State University, her husband's employer, and the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, Leask is selling her home and preparing to move out of state to live with family.

Despite her medical condition, she will need to return to her former occupation — painting houses — in order to live.

What kept her from collecting her husband's pension was a single missing form: Form 42, the official form designating her as her husband's beneficiary.

'You need that Form 42'

Steven Leask was 66 when he died on Nov. 1, 2016. He had been a helicopter pilot in Korea, Vietnam and Alaska with the U.S. Army, earned a Master's degree and doctorate from NMSU, and since 1997 had worked for the university in the Educational Administration department.

In 2017, a memorial fund for Native American or military veteran students was established at the university in his name.

Libby vividly recalled coping with legal formalities in the midst of trauma over her husband's sudden death. At the FedEx store on University Avenue, her hands shook so much she needed an employee to help straighten her papers and fax them to the Educational Retirement Board.

Initially, she said an ERB representative told her the death certificate was all they needed, but subsequently they requested more documents, including parts of her husband's will.

"And then it was, 'We're not sure you're the beneficiary,'" Leask said. "I finally faxed them the whole will, everything, and then they ran out of things for me to fax."

It came down to the missing Form 42. Without it, Leask could not prove she was the designated beneficiary of her husband's pension, even though they had been lawfully married since 1985.

Josh Dwyer, an attorney at the Scott Hulse law firm in Las Cruces specializing in estate planning, said Leask's predicament is all too common.

"The legal framework for how these things work is very foreign to people until they're thrust in the middle of it," Dwyer said. "There are different rules for different types of assets, probate assets that are controlled by the will and non-probate assets, like bank accounts."

ERB suggested Leask go through probate and set up an estate. A few months and about $4,000 later, the estate was established, but then ERB attorneys told her Steven Leask's will did not prove she was the beneficiary of his retirement account.

A representative told her, "You need that Form 42."

'They're going to keep all that money?'