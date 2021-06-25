Widow says antivirus pioneer John McAfee was not suicidal

  • Lawyer Javier Villalba, left and John McAfee's wife Janice speak briefly with journalists on leaving the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • John McAfee's wife Janice leaves the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • Lawyer Javier Villalba, left and John McAfee's wife Janice leave the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • John McAfee's wife Janice gestures on leaving the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • Lawyer Javier Villalba, left and John McAfee's wife Janice leave the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • John McAfee's wife Janice enters the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • Lawyer Javier Villalba, left and John McAfee's wife Janice, centre, enter the Brians 2 penitentiary center with an unidentified woman in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • Lawyer Javier Villalba, left and John McAfee's wife Janice, centre, enter the Brians 2 penitentiary center with an unidentified woman in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • John McAfee's wife Janice speaks briefly with journalists on leaving the Brians 2 penitentiary center, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • Lawyer Javier Villalba speaks briefly with journalists on leaving the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • John McAfee's wife Janice speaks briefly with journalists on leaving the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • John McAfee's wife Janice leaves the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
1 / 12

Spain McAfee

Lawyer Javier Villalba, left and John McAfee's wife Janice speak briefly with journalists on leaving the Brians 2 penitentiary center in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, northeast Spain, Friday, June 25, 2021. A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, a gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur's death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives, since McAfee "had not said goodbye." (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, said Friday that her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him hours before he was found dead.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” Janice McAfee told reporters outside the Brians 2 penitentiary northwest of Barcelona where she recovered her late husband's belongings.

“Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal,” she added in her first public remarks since the software entrepreneur's death on Wednesday.

Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy on McAfee's body but have indicated that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself.

John McAfee was arrested at the Barcelona airport in October last year on a warrant issued by prosecutors in Tennessee for allegedly evading more than $4 million in taxes. Hours before he was found dead, Spain's National Court agreed to his extradition to the U.S. but the decision was not final.

“We were prepared for that decision and had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee, 38, told reporters. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”

Results of McAfee's autopsy could take “days or weeks," authorities have said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken basks in Biden's post-Trump Europe glow

    European leaders may have breathed audible sighs of relief when U.S. President Joe Biden visited them last week to proclaim the Trump era over, but they are giving his top diplomat even more effusive welcomes. As Antony Blinken tours traditional American allies this week, senior European officials are treating him like the rock star he once aspired to be for simply representing the shift from former President Donald Trump. Policy differences, some of them significant, have been largely tossed aside for what appear to have become mutual celebrations of Biden's anti-Trump persona in western Europe.

  • Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain

    The Russian military on Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes capable of carrying hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to force her out of an area near Crimea that Russia claims as its territorial waters. Britain denied that account, insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon and said she was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

  • John McAfee, Antivirus Software Pioneer, Found Dead in Spanish Prison at 75

    John McAfee, the founder of McAfee antivirus software, died in a jail cell in Barcelona on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. He was 75. Earlier in the day, a Spanish court had issued a preliminary ruling that McAfee could be extradited to the United States to face tax-evasion charges. The eccentric tech executive had been hit with a 10-count indictment in Tennessee last October for allegedly failing to pay taxes on his income; McAfee was also facing a number of federal charges for al

  • A brief history of John McAfee's run-ins with the authorities

    John McAfee, the late founder of McAfee-branded antivirus software, dealt with police in Spain, Guatemala, Belize, Germany, and the United States.

  • Software entrepreneur's John McAfee widow blames U.S. for death

    SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (Reuters) -The widow of software mogul John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States and said he was not suicidal. Janice McAfee said she wanted a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death of her husband, which happened in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday in what the authorities said was an apparent suicide.

  • John McAfee dies by suicide, hours after Spanish court authorized his extradition to U.S.

    The eccentric technology innovator had been accused of tax evasion by the IRS.

  • 'Traumatic' video shows moment California officer was fatally shot during disturbance call

    Shocking video released by California law enforcement on Tuesday shows the moment an armed suspect fatally shot an officer during a domestic disturbance call in May.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Hoped COVID-19 Would Take Out John Bolton

    The ex-president mocked people sick with the coronavirus, according to a new book from The Washington Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta.

  • John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court approves extradition

    The antivirus software creator John McAfee died by suicide in a Spanish prison according to his lawyer. The court had just approved his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges. McAfee was 75.

  • Woman shoots and kills 'aggressive' man at River Oaks home

    The woman claims she was helping out the "friend of a friend" for a couple days, but he started to behave aggressively and she kicked him out of the home.

  • Woman Who Shot Dead Her Abusive Stepfather-Turned-Husband to Be Freed After Global Outcry

    JEFF PACHOUDA French woman who had been facing a possible life sentence for the murder of her abusive stepfather—who had raped her as a child, forced her to marry him, and then pimped her out—collapsed in court Friday after being told that she would not be returning to jail.The courtroom drama came after a prosecutor announced he would only be seeking a five-year jail term, with four years suspended, in the trial of Valérie Bacot for shooting dead Vincent Polette in March 2016. Bacot's lawyer, N

  • Engadget Podcast: Windows 11 and a chat with Ratchet & Clank devs

    Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 this week, and Cherlynn and Devindra are ready to dive into everything that’s new.

  • R. Kelly moved to New York, hires new lawyer as racketeering trial nears

    CHICAGO – After two years in a federal jail in Chicago, indicted singer R. Kelly has been brought to New York in preparation for his racketeering trial that’s scheduled to begin in Brooklyn later this summer. U.S. Bureau of Prisons records show Kelly is currently housed at a medium-security detention center in Brooklyn. The move comes six days after the judge overseeing his trial said she ...

  • In break with Trump, House GOP forms group on climate change

    Utah Rep. John Curtis says he's tired of hearing that Republicans — his party colleagues — don't care about climate change or slowing global warming. A former Provo mayor who has served in Congress since 2017, Curtis says Republicans can push for serious climate solutions while holding fast to conservative values. To prove the point, he has formed the Conservative Climate Caucus, an all-GOP group aimed at educating fellow Republicans on climate change and advancing market-based policies to counter the Green New Deal and other Democratic proposals.

  • U.S. may rethink Iran approach if no deal in foreseeable future

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington may need to rethink its approach to Iran if the serious differences between the two countries on resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal cannot be resolved "in the foreseeable future", a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. "We still have serious differences ... over the host of issues, whether it's the nuclear steps that Iran needs to take to come back into compliance, the sanctions relief that the U.S. would be offering or the sequence of steps that both sides would be taking," the official told reporters on a conference call. "We do have differences and if we can't bridge them in the foreseeable future, I think we are going to have to regroup and figure out how we ... move ahead."

  • UN urges Israel to halt building of settlements immediately

    The United Nations on Thursday accused Israel of flagrantly violating international law by expanding settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, saying settlements are illegal and urging the country’s new government to halt their enlargement immediately. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland reported on implementation of a 2016 Security Council resolution that declared settlements have “no legal validity.”

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • Mom of biracial teen seen on video being shocked with Taser by state trooper plans to sue

    The mother of a biracial teen seen on video being shocked with a Taser by Florida trooper in his girlfriend's backyard plans to sue.