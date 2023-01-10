Widow says Topeka man set down his gun before another man pulled one and shot him to death

Cones of the type police use to mark evidence could be seen Tuesday morning at a homicide scene near 233 S.E. Lawrence. A preliminary hearing began Monday for a man accused of being responsible.

The widow of Topeka homicide victim Louis Cantrell testified Monday that she thought he was about to get into a fist fight early July 5 after an argument over fireworks.

Then, the other man pulled a gun.

Just before Louis Cantrell was shot, he had personally removed the handgun he was carrying from his pocket and placed it beneath his own vehicle, said Marisela Cantrell.

She was among witnesses who testified during the first day of a two-day preliminary hearing being held to see if probable cause exists to bind Jahiem Brown, 21, over for trial on charges that include second-degree murder.

That charge is linked to the gunshot killing of Louis Cantrell, 39, reported about 12:50 a.m. July 5 outside the apartment where he lived at 233 S.E. Lawrence

Victim's wife thought he was about to get into a fistfight

The Cantrells were getting ready to go to bed when they heard loud fireworks outside their apartment and saw about 10 young people were shooting off Roman candles near their vehicle, said the charging affidavit in the case.

Louis Cantrell got into an argument with two of those young people as he stood atop the exterior rear steps to his apartment, it said.

He was joined there soon afterward by Marisela Cantrell and their nephew, Davis Ochoa-Perez.

"Get a baseball bat," David Ochoa-Perez testified Monday his aunt told him as the confrontation escalated.

Ochoa-Perez found the bat in their apartment and had just returned to the doorway carrying it when shots were fired outdoors, he recalled.

Authorities allege Louis Cantrell had been arguing primarily with Brown, who started to walk away, then responded to a comment Louis Cantrell made by turning and walking back toward him.

Marisela Cantrell thought her husband and the other man were about to get into a fistfight, she said.

She testified that her husband walked down the steps, removed a handgun he had in one of his pocket, set the gun beneath their car and took at least one step toward the other man with his arms spread and his palms pointing skyward.

Louis Cantrell stood 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 225 pounds, his wife said. Brown appears to be shorter and weigh much less.

Louis Cantrell walked empty-handed toward the other man and said, "We can do this right," the charging affidavit said.

The other man then reached into the backpack he had slung across his chest, pulled out a handgun and shot Cantrell to death, it said.

Louis Cantrell was hit by four bullets in his upper body, and died soon afterward, the affidavit said.

Victim's wife initially didn't tell police her husband had a gun

Marisela Cantrell said Monday that her husband kept his handgun pointed downward and never threatened anyone with it during the confrontation in which he was killed.

She acknowledged she initially didn't tell police her husband had been carrying a gun, saying that was because there was "so much going on" at the time and she was focusing primarily on other concerns.

Marisela Cantrell said she confirmed for police that her husband had been carrying a handgun after police learned about it from someone else and asked her about it.

She also acknowledged that when police first showed her a photo of Brown, she said she was not totally certain he was the man who killed her husband, instead being about 70% sure.

Officials say Brown fired shots that damaged Grace Episcopal Cathedral

Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the preliminary hearing for Brown.

Cantrell's killing is among crimes he is charged with committing on five different days between May 28 and July 5.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Brown is charged with one felony count each of theft, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, attempted aggravated robbery, the criminal possession of a weapon and the criminal discharge of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count each of battery and criminal damage to property.

Testimony given Monday sought to connect Brown with crimes that included the May 28 shooting and wounding in East Topeka of Toriano J. Thomas, who survived, and the May 30 firing of shots that damaged Sunset Arms Apartments, 721 S.W. Polk, and nearby Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th Ave.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka homicide victim's widow testifies at murder defendant's hearing