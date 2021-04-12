Widow selling a restaurant gift card so she can pay bills gets big surprise in Ohio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dawson White
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chowdown Cincinnati Facebook group is all about good food and positivity.

“You’re not allowed to post negative reviews,” Brandon Scott Perry told McClatchy News. “Travis Setter, who runs the group, says ‘there’s plenty of places you can go to blast a company and this isn’t for that.’”

The group has nearly 19,000 members, many of whom turn to the group to share their favorite restaurants or seek recommendations.

“Post pictures (make em good). Have fun. Don’t stress. Enjoy the food around you,” the group tells members. “Nothing negative. Ever.”

The group of foodies rallied last week to provide a very special night on the town for two women whose lives have been touched by cancer.

On Thursday, member Hanna Elizabeth shared a post from another Facebook group to the Chowdown page.

Kathleen Lovett was trying to sell a $250 gift card to Jeff Ruby — a Cincinnati steakhouse — to help pay some bills.

Her husband recently died of cancer.

Kathleen Lovette posted the gift card for sale to a buy-sell-trade Facebook page before it was shared to the Chowdown Cincinnati group.
Kathleen Lovette posted the gift card for sale to a buy-sell-trade Facebook page before it was shared to the Chowdown Cincinnati group.

“This was meant for my husband and I to enjoy together especially since he was diagnosed with terminal cancer but unfortunately he passed away recently before we could go,” the post said. “I would love to see it go to somebody to put it towards a great time and since my income has recently plummeted, I could possibly pay some bills.”

Perry, who lives in northern Kentucky, saw the post and knew he wanted to help.

He reached out to Lovett with a proposal: He’d buy the gift card for $300 on the condition that Lovett join him and his wife for dinner.

Lovett accepted.

Perry soon learned that a woman named Jen Wall had commented on Kathleen’s post, explaining that she’d purchase the gift card if she could because she knows what Lovett is going through.

“If I had the money, I’d buy it in a heartbeat,” Wall wrote. “I’m currently battling stage 4 cancer so I completely feel for this person. I’m so sorry she’s going through this.”

Chad Ishmael, a friend of Perry’s since high school, made a suggestion: invite Wall along. She agreed and the plan was set.

On Saturday, Jeff Ruby sent its corporate driver and van to pick up Lovett and Wall along with Ishmael, Perry and their two wives.

Jeff Ruby sent the corporate van to pick up Lovette, Wall and the rest of the group.
Jeff Ruby sent the corporate van to pick up Lovette, Wall and the rest of the group.

The group of six dined on steak and lobster and “enough sides to feed an army” before one more surprise was revealed to Lovett and Wall.

Before the dinner, Perry started collecting donations for Lovett and Wall through Venmo. The Chowdown group raised $1,000 in two days.

Lovett and Wall were each gifted $500 after dinner to help with medical bills and other expenses.

Perry called it “a very heart-fulfilling night for all of us.”

“We’re all in this game together,” he added. “It’s not always about winning, a lot of times it’s helping other people win a game as well.”

Recommended Stories

  • 16 dogs, some dead, found crammed inside SUV in California, police say

    Someone reported a “suspicious vehicle” to police and deputies went to investigate.

  • Six-sided cabin hidden near Big Sur hits California market for $2 million. Look inside

    “Nothing like this exists,” the listing says about the luxury cabin nestled in the Garrapatos redwood forest.

  • Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Says He Wants Nothing

    Here's the thing: Your dad or husband may think he doesn't want anything for Father's Day. You can embrace your crafty side and attempt a DIY gift for dad—this beer bouquet is pretty clever, after all—or consider one of these finds for new dads if it's a first-time Father's Day, but if you'd rather surprise him with a quirky, where'd-you-find-that?

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • ‘We’ve seen this movie before’ — SNL hits on Black, white outlook on Derek Chauvin trial

    As the Derek Chauvin trial continues, Saturday Night Live took on race and the differing points of view on police, justice and riots surrounding the murder case in Minneapolis. The long-running NBC sketch comedy series used its cold open in Saturday’s episode to touch on society’s expectations of the trial’s outcome through the lens of Black Americans, who were portrayed as weary and apprehensive, and white Americans, who were portrayed as optimistic but out of touch.

  • 12 Women on Their Biggest Renovation Regrets

    Home renovations: We Pin for them, pine for them...and make ourselves sick with worry over all the expensive decisions we may later regret. But planning...

  • If You Notice This on Your Skin After Taking Tylenol, Call Your Doctor

    Tylenol is many people's go-to over-the-counter (OTC) medication for pain relief and reducing a fever. But despite its popularity and effectiveness, it's not necessarily a medication everyone should use. In fact, if you notice something particular on your skin after taking Tylenol, you should stop taking it immediately and talk to your doctor. Read on to find out what you need to look out for, and for more important warnings, If You're Taking Tylenol With This, Your Liver Is in Danger, Experts Say. If you have a rash or redness on your skin, you could be having an allergic reaction to Tylenol. Tylenol is very well tolerated in most people, but if you notice a rash or redness on your skin after taking this OTC pain reliever, you could be having an allergic reaction. According to Purvisha Patel, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, people can experience an allergic reaction due to an immune response to the active ingredient in Tylenol: acetaminophen. However, she notes that this allergic reaction is rare.Jenna Liphart Rhoads, PhD, a registered nurse and medical educator for Nurse Together, says a rash caused by Tylenol may occur anywhere on the body, but "most allergic rashes are located on the central portion of the body," like the stomach, chest, or back. "If the rash is not accompanied by any other side effects, then the person should discontinue taking Tylenol and call their primary care provider," Rhoads says. And for more medication news, The FDA Released a New Warning About This OTC Pain Reliever. You may need emergency medical care if you experience other symptoms. Your allergic reaction could get more severe, so you need to watch out for any further symptoms. Rhoads says that if you experience a rash accompanied by difficulty breathing or swallowing, or swollen eyes, lips, throat, or tongue, then you should seek emergency care immediately. Leann Poston, MD, a licensed physician and medical advisor for Invigor Medical, says a severe allergic reaction can have dire consequences. "A severe allergic reaction can cause airway swelling that makes it difficult to get enough air into your lungs," she warns. "If you take prompt action, an allergic reaction can be treated very successfully." And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. You should discuss with your doctor whether or not you can continue taking Tylenol after an allergic reaction. If you do have an allergic reaction to Tylenol, whether severe or not, you should only continue taking it if you have talked to your doctor. Patel says that continued exposure after your first reaction could result in an even worse reaction later on. However, Rhoads notes that someone who develops a rash after taking Tylenol may be able to take the medication again in the future, but only under the supervision of a primary care provider."Inform your physician of your skin reaction," says Judy Wright, MD, a family medicine physician. "This will now be documented as part of your medical records. And they will be able to recommend or prescribe an alternative medication, if necessary." And for more things to talk about with your physician, If You're Taking This OTC Medicine More Than Twice a Week, See a Doctor. If you have an allergic reaction to Tylenol, there are other medications you may need to avoid. Kimberly Rozen, PHR, a board-certified pharmacist and co-owner of Ant and Garden, says you should not take any other products containing acetaminophen if you have a serious skin reaction to Tylenol. Other OTC products that contain acetaminophen include NyQuil and Excedrin. You can consider switching to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen if you can't take acetaminophen, but Rozen notes that allergic reactions can still occur with these medications as well, so you should consult with your doctor either way."Alternative drugs such as NSAIDs used to treat fever, pain, and body aches also carry the risk of causing serious skin reactions. It would be best to do drug allergy testing with the doctor to see if you can safely take drugs from this group," Rozen recommends. And for more on the difference between these medications, This Is When You Should Take Tylenol Instead of Advil, Doctors Say.

  • Did Kat West's online life play a role in her mysterious death?

    An Alabama wife and mother made money posting adult content online on OnlyFans. Did she pay with her life?

  • ‘The Talk’ Hosts Fire Back at Sharon Osbourne’s Claim She Was ‘Set Up’

    Valerie Macon/AFP/GettyAs it returned to air Monday, CBS’s The Talk spent a full hour reckoning with the on-air tirade Sharon Osbourne launched last month. Host Sheryl Underwood—who endured the brunt of Osbourne’s rage during her March meltdown defending Piers Morgan’s vile implosion over Meghan Markle—opened The Talk by telling the audience, “We need to process the events of that day and what happened since so we can get to the healing... And we will also show you how anyone can become more comfortable with discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.” The show invited Donald Grant, executive director at Mindful Training Solutions, and trauma therapist Anita Phillips to join Monday’s episodeUnderwood said she has not spoken with Osbourne since their exchange in March, when she told Osbourne she was providing “validation” to racist views and remarks. She said she has not received a call from Osbourne, but did ignore text messages amid the network’s internal investigation for fear that she was not supposed to communicate with her former co-host. Sharon Osbourne Just Blew Up Her Career Over Meghan MarkleOsbourne has issued a statement in which she said she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist.” She announced her departure later in March.“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” she wrote.In the moment when Osbourne grew heated, Underwood said, “I didn’t want to escalate things... because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend. But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry Black woman, and that really scared me. I didn’t want to be that, and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused.”Underwood said that if Osbourne greeted her “warmly and sincerely,” she would return the gesture “because we’ve been together on this show for 10 years. So I want people to understand when you’re friends with somebody, you stay friends.”“I wanted to be an example for every woman that might be on a job somewhere and be faced with something like that,” Underwood said, “but definitely Black women who have to manage not just their own expectations and responses but we have to manage ourselves and we’re a family. Regardless of your background every day there’s some woman going through something like this.”“I think when you go back and watch what happened in that episode, you will see two Black women walking the same tightrope that Black women are walking every single day in the workplace,” Welteroth added. “As Sheryl said, we knew that we had to stay composed in that situation. Even in the face of someone who was, A, not listening, and B, went off the rails into disrespect.”Welteroth also took a moment to address “the false accusations that are swirling in the press” that she and Underwood “attacked a woman on air and were part of some conspiracy.”The idea that Osbourne was somehow set up, Welteroth said, “is absolutely categorically false. And I think it’s really important that people hear that. Because if you actually watch what happened on that episode, what you will see is two women who were maintaining their composure, their dignity, and a sense of respect every step of the way. And we were not heard.”A representative for Osbourne did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Weinstein fights extradition to face California indictment

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer on Monday challenged his extradition from New York to California, where the imprisoned movie mogul faces rape and sexual assault charges in a newly revealed indictment. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case delayed a decision on extradition for Weinstein, 69, who appeared via video from the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, where he has been held since last spring after being convicted in New York City of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

  • Professional Bowler Nicknamed 'Ginger Assassin' Hits First 7-10 Split on TV in 30 Years

    Bowler Anthony Neuer made history when he hit a 7-10 split during a U.S. Open semifinal matchup on Sunday

  • Haley says she'll back Trump, stand down if he runs in 2024

    Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, said Monday that she would not seek her party's nomination if former President Donald Trump opts to run a second time. “Yes,” Haley said, when asked if she would support a second bid by Trump, in whose Cabinet she served for the first half of his administration. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said, asked by The Associated Press if a possible Trump bid could preclude her own effort, were he to announce first.

  • Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright: what we know so far

    Wright was shot and killed by police after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis Protesters took to the streets after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of the Brooklyn Center police on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday. Protests broke out in the suburb of Minneapolis, where one of the most-watched police trials in recent memory is playing out. Police on Monday said the shooting appeared to be an “accidental discharge” and the officer had intended to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew a handgun. Tensions were already high for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, for more than nine minutes last May. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest across the US and globally, and led to a national reckoning over racism. What happened in Brooklyn Center? Wright was shot and killed by police in a traffic stop. Family members identified Wright at the scene. The town of about 30,000, 10 miles north of Minneapolis, has a large African American population. Police said they pulled Wright over for a traffic violation. He was found to have an existing warrant, and police tried to arrest him. Wright went back into his vehicle, police shot at the vehicle; Wright was struck and he crashed several blocks later. Katie Wright, a woman who identified herself as Daunte’s mother, said she was on the phone with her son during the traffic stop. He told her he was pulled over for having air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She said her family bought Daunte the car two weeks ago. “I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run,’” she said through tears, according to reports from the AP. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat. It is unclear what warrant may have existed. Under most circumstances, police policy warns not to shoot into moving cars. Police said they believed the officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting. How did protesters react? Police said a group of about 100 to 200 gathered at Brooklyn Center police headquarters. Police shot rubber bullets and teargas into the crowd, which they said threw rocks and other objects. The Associated Press and local media reported some stores in the area were broken into. Police declared the crowd “unlawful” by 11.30pm, according to Minneapolis Public Radio, and said anyone remaining on the street – including journalists – would be arrested. Protests had dispersed by about 1.15am, according to the Minnesota commissioner of public safety, John Harrington. The local school district moved to remote learning out of an “abundance of caution” and a curfew was issued until 6am Monday. What do local officials say about what happened? The mayor of Brooklyn Center said: “Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright” and “our hearts are with his family”. He pledged to “make sure justice is done”, in a message posted on Twitter. The Minneapolis bureau of criminal apprehension was handling the case, and Minnesota national guard was on the scene, according to local media reports. Minnesota’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz, tweeted he was “closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center” and that he and his wife were “praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement”. At a press conference on Monday, the Brooklyn Center police chief, Tim Gannon, said that the relevant officer, who is female but has not yet been named, was currently on administrative leave while an investigation is carried out, including reviewing body camera footage. “If you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and your carry your Taser on the left. This is done purposefully, and it’s trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet,” the chief said. It was reported that the officer was heard shouting “Taser” and yet drew the gun. The local mayor, Mike Elliott, said the fatal shooting “couldn’t have happened at a worse time”. Joe Biden is expected to address the shooting later on Monday and the White House has contacted Elliott. Just got off the phone with the @WhiteHouse. I appreciate @POTUS reaching out to offer his administration’s support. pic.twitter.com/ejrttTOhlI— Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021 Why are tensions so high? Brooklyn Center is just 10 miles from Minneapolis, where Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The trial has been closely watched around the world, and has already set a precedent as a police chief testified for the prosecution against the officer.

  • Soldier sues VA cop for pepper spray incident

    "I'm actively serving this country and this is how you're going to treat me?" Video released by U.S. Army lieutenant Caron Nazario's attorney shows the moment the soldier in uniform was pepper sprayed in the face with his hands raised, after a traffic stop turned violent in Virginia last December. The suit, filed by Nazario in early April in the U.S. District Court of Norfolk against Windsor policemen Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, alleges violations to his constitutional rights, and includes assault, illegal search and illegal detention.Nazario's attorney Jonathan Arthur, said his client, who is Black and Latino, was quote "not resisting in any way shape or form." "The lieutenant sent me his cell phone footage first. And it was horrifying. But I kept hoping and thinking, 'that's only one angle, maybe there's something I'm missing. Maybe the dashcam footage, or the bodycam footage shows something different'. And it didn't. It just got worse from there." Nazario was driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5th, when he was told to pull over in Windsor, a small Virginia town southeast of Richmond.When a police cruiser signaled for him to stop, the lawsuit says Nazario put on his blinkers, slowed down and looked for a lighted place to stop... eventually stopping at a gas station less than two minutes later.The suit says an officer radioed to dispatch that a driver without a tag was "eluding police" and it was considered a "high risk stop" and another officer responded to the scene.Nazario told police that he was afraid to get out of the vehicle. The suit says Nazario had his hands up, offered no resistance, but was pepper sprayed and violently knocked to the ground and detained. Ultimately Nazario was released without charges.

  • A road trip like no other: Utah’s ‘Mighty 5’ national parks in stunning photos

    Utah's "Mighty 5" national parks are bracing for a travel surge in 2021 as open land and driving trips are expected to dominate summer travel.

  • 'Lost golden city': 3,000-year-old settlement unearthed in Egypt

    The "lost golden city" was once home to King Amenhotep III.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers 116-109

    Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-109 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. “You get so spoiled with Zion because he sets such a high standard that I didn’t think this was one of his better games,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. The Pelicans, who trailed by 13 points in the second quarter, went ahead for good at 108-107 on Ingram’s jumper with 2:33 remaining.