Widow of slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera recalls their final goodbye in St. Patrick’s Cathedral eulogy

NEW YORK — A slain young NYPD officer was remembered for his ever-present smile and love of the job Friday at a packed St. Patrick’s Cathedral funeral where his sobbing widow shared the sad details of their last day together.

On a snowy Manhattan day of mourning and heartache, New York Police Department Officer Jason Rivera was fondly recalled in eulogies as a man who followed his dreams into the department before his weeping spouse of three months recounted how the couple argued only hours before his fatal shooting inside a Harlem apartment.

When the 22-year-old Rivera offered to drive her home after the Jan. 21 spat, Dominique Luzuriaga instead opted for an Uber — “probably the biggest mistake I ever made,” she said as her sobs washed over the silent mourners.

Hours later, his iPhone locator showed her husband was in Harlem Hospital and she began making frantic calls as Rivera’s cellphone rang unanswered.

“I called and called again,” said the slain cop’s childhood sweetheart. “I called one more time. And this time I felt something wasn’t right. All of this seems so unreal. Like I’m having one of those nightmares that you never think you’re going to have.”

A somber crowd of family members, fellow officers and elected officials filled the venerable Manhattan house of worship to remember a man of great promise whose career ended after just 14 months.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan opened the Mass with the reading of prayers in Spanish as he stood alongside Rivera’s casket, followed by a playing of the song “Amazing Grace.” A floral wreath of Rivera’s shield No. 25738 stood at the front of the church, along with a large NYPD photo of the beaming young cop.

Rivera was hailed for his “1,000-watt smile” and dedication to the job that was his childhood goal before its nightmarish ending. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell posthumously promoted Rivera to detective first grade after a rousing remembrance of the slain officer.

“This has always been a city of light, and Officer Jason Rivera was one of its brightest,” said Sewell. “This is a job he always wanted to do.”

Story continues

His older brother Jeffrey Rivera offered a heartfelt sendoff to a sibling obsessed with the TV show “Cops” as a kid and equally intent on joining the NYPD as an adult.

“He knew what he wanted to do for the rest of his life and he knew who he wanted to spend it with,” said Rivera, referring to his brother by the family nickname of “Tata.”

“My brother was the definition of integrity,” he continued before placing his hand on the officer’s casket while leaving the altar. “He was joy. He could light up this whole church ... I can’t put into words how broken, how empty, we feel.”

The massive Fifth Avenue cathedral was packed as the city paid its final respects to the heroic officer murdered with his partner while answering a domestic dispute call.

“This is exactly as he would have wanted to be remembered, as a true hero,” said Luzuriaga. “Or as I used to call him, ‘Big P.O. Rivera.’”

A wake and funeral honoring Rivera’s partner Wilbert Mora, 27, was set for next week.

Luzuriaga brought the crowd of police officers, including colleagues from her husband’s 32nd Precinct, to their feet in applause with her criticism of the recent policies announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that critics have slammed as too soft on crime.

“The system continues to fail us,” the widow said, addressing her slain spouse. “We’re not safe anymore. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.”'

Luzuriaga, clutching a large crucifix, was later presented with the American flag from her husband’s casket as snow flakes fell on Fifth Avenue.

“He lived his dream, although for too short a time,” said the family friend and Yonkers pastor the Rev. Robert Abbatiello. “And he made a difference ... He was a police officer, a public servant, a loving son who wanted to make his parents proud.”

The mourners stood and applauded as Sewell, less than a month into the job, said the loss of Rivera and would only reinforce the NYPD’s commitment to keeping New York safe.

“The NYPD will never give up this city,” she said to cheers. “We will always prevail.”

An emotional Mayor Eric Adams recalled the slain officer’s love of his childhood sweetheart and his devotion to the job.

“Today we salute Officer Jason Rivera for the last time,” said the one-time NYPD captain. “His journey by our side has ended. He can still hear us from a distance ... He wanted to make a difference. He wanted to become a police officer.”

The slain officer joined the force in November 2020, quickly earning the respect of his colleagues during his too-short career.

“We will keep his memory alive, and assure that his sacrifice and that of his partner will never be forgotten,” promised Inspector Amir Yakatally, head of the 32nd Precinct. “Rest in eternal peace, Jason. Your watch has ended.”