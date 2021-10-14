Widow of slain retired St. Louis police captain campaigns for Youngkin

Ann Dorn, the widow of a retired St. Louis police captain who was fatally shot during a violent protest in the city last summer, campaigned for Glenn Youngkin on Thursday in a tightening Virginia governor’s race.

David Dorn, 77, was shot and killed on June 2, 2020, after he responded to a burglar alarm at a pawnshop that was being looted. Riots had broken out in the city following the protests over George Floyd's murder while he was in police custody in Minneapolis days before.

Dorn, who is a St. Louis police sergeant, said she supports Youngkin “to go against our liberal politicians and prosecutors, to protect our way of doing the job.”



In a Thursday Facebook post marking National Police Week, Youngkin wrote, “We honor America's law enforcement community.”

“The selfless acts of law enforcement embody the very best of our Commonwealth, and it's important that we remember their sacrifices and courage,” Youngkin said. “I will always stand up for our law enforcement heroes.”



The governor’s race, seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, is drawing closer in its final weeks. A poll by Christopher Newport University released last week found Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe with a “small but narrowing” lead over Youngkin, 49% to 45%, which is within the poll’s margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Dorn spoke at the Republican National Convention last year in support of then-President Donald Trump. Her late husband’s daughters told media outlets that their father was a registered Democrat who opposed Trump, and they asked their mother to reconsider her RNC speech.

A spokesperson for the Youngkin campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dorn’s support.

