Widow sues Duxbury driver after husband dies in Weymouth pedestrian crash

PLYMOUTH — A Pembroke widow is suing a Duxbury woman over the death of her husband in a pedestrian crash in Weymouth.

Stacey Fusco and her late husband's estate, represented by his daughter, are seeking damages against Renee Beaty, of Duxbury. Fusco is accusing Beaty of causing the death of her husband, S. Gerald Fuscom when she allegedly hit him with her car as he crossed the street in September.

Weymouth police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed. Police described the incident as a "slow-motion" crash, in which the victim appeared to be hit on to the hood of a car that was pulling out of a parking lot.

The crash happened in the area of 1281 Washington St. in Weymouth on Sept. 20.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Plymouth County Superior Court last week, claims that as the result of the crash Gerald Fusco "sustained blunt force injuries ... including multiple skull fractures," which led to his death six days later. He was 68.

The lawsuit accuses Beaty of five counts of negligence including causing a wrongful death.

Gerald Fusco's obituary said that he was a plumber and that he will be remembered as "a brilliant, creative, loving, active man."

S. Gerald Fuscom died after a Weymouth pedestrian crash in September 2021.

It is unclear if Beaty has a lawyer.

Neither of Fusco's attorneys, Robert Norton nor Roger Donahue, immediately provided comment following requests sent via email and left by voicemail. They did, however, provide the amended complaint.

