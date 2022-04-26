Widow: Suspicious figure seen in home security video days after husband’s murder

Newly-released home security video shows a blurry figure move across Kirsten Bridegan’s driveway in front of her St. Johns County home February 24 just days after her husband was killed.

Bridegan was putting her kids to bed when Nest notified her of “a person in her driveway” just before 8 p.m.

“It was unsettling. Jared had just been murdered a week prior, and now we have someone in our driveway,” she said.

Jacksonville Beach Police say Bridegan’s husband, Jared, a father of four, was shot and killed near Sanctuary Blvd. just off JTB with his two-year-old daughter in the back of the car.

“I definitely did take some measures to increase the safety of the home, I don’t want to go into detail just cause that wouldn’t be wise for people to know, but I did take some measures to increase the security of our home,” Bridegan told Action News Jax.

She believes multiple people were involved in her husband’s murder.

Jacksonville Beach Police have been searching for leads for two months now, and so far, no one has been arrested for the murder.

“I would love to find out that it was just someone random accidentally cutting across our yard. It was late at night, and they were obviously avoiding the camera. I don’t have a lot of faith that it was something innocent. And it puts me on edge,” Bridegan said.

Action News Jax reached out to Jax Beach Police, asking if there is a link between the person in the video and Bridegan’s murder. We will update this story with a response.

