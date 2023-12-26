Widower of top Phoenix prosecutor commits double murder-suicide on Christmas Eve: police

An Arizona man killed his girlfriend and her mother before turning the gun on himself at a Christmas Eve gathering, according to police.

David DeNitto, 47, fatally shot Maryalice Cash, 47, and her mother, 83-year-old Cynthia Domini, at a home in Phoenix, cops said.

DeNitto was formerly married to Allister Adel, who served as the top prosecutor in heavily populated Maricopa County from 2019 until 2022.

Police said DeNitto, Cash and Domini were celebrating Christmas Eve together when they began arguing. Cops were called to the home around 11:30 a.m.

“It was some kind of fight, some kind of altercation. I don’t know the subject matter,” Phoenix police spokeswoman Donna Rossi told NBC News.

Cash and Domini were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while DeNitto was dead at the scene by the time officers arrived.

Adel, DeNitto’s former wife, was appointed as Maricopa County’s top prosecutor in 2019 and subsequently won an election in 2020 to maintain the powerful position.

However, she was heavily criticized while in the role. At one point, the county had to dismiss 180 misdemeanor cases because the statutes of limitations had expired.

On the night Adel won the 2020 election, she was hospitalized for a brain hemorrhage. In 2021, she temporarily stepped away from work to battle alcohol abuse and an eating disorder, her office said at the time.

Adel officially resigned on March 25, 2022 and died about one month later, on April 30. She died of unspecified health complications.

“It is impossible to comprehend a tragedy such as this. Words cannot adequately express the flood of sorrow,” said Rachel Mitchell, Adel’s replacement as county attorney. “I ask the community to join me in praying for the families affected and, most especially, Allister’s children. I also ask that the community surround the families with love, kindness, and a respect for the need for privacy.”

With News Wire Services