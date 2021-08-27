Widower's death extends mourning tied to El Paso massacre

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, Antonio Basco, companion of Margie Reckard who was killed during a mass shooting on Aug. 3, attends her funeral, in El Paso, Texas. Basco, who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart will be laid to rest Friday, AUG. 27, 2021. Antonio Basco died Aug. 14. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado, File)
MORGAN LEE
·2 min read

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso will be laid to rest Friday.

Antonio Basco died Aug. 14, just over two years after his wife, Margie Reckard, was fatally shot along with 22 other people by a lone gunman who authorities say targeted Latinos in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico.

Reckard’s August 2019 funeral drew thousands of people from as far away as California, after Basco announced that he was alone with almost no family left and invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years. Few in attendance had ever met Reckard.

Basco — a wiry, weathered man in his early 60s — embraced one visitor after another with open arms. Flowers poured in, and an SUV was donated to Basco, who made a modest living at washing cars and other odd jobs.

Adria Gonzalez, an El Paso native who was inside the Walmart during the Aug. 3, 2019 attack, said she saw Basco deteriorate mentally and physically in the months after the funeral, amid struggles with alcohol consumption.

Basco was arrested and jailed in late-2019 for driving under the influence.

“He said he missed his wife, and he wasn’t the same,” Gonzalez said.

No cause of death has been listed by the funeral home.

Basco lived to see the dedication of a memorial to the 2019 shooting victims — a plaque and metal tower evoking a candle that stands outside store where the attack occurred.

The state’s capital murder case against Patrick Wood Crusius is pending trial in the mass shooting that claimed Reckard's life. Crusius also has been charged in federal court with more than 90 counts under federal hate-crime and firearms laws.

The shooting happened on a busy, weekend day at a Walmart that is typically popular with shoppers from Mexico and the U.S.

Authorities say Crusius aimed to scare Latinos into leaving the United States, driving from his home near Dallas to target Mexicans after posting a racist screed online. Crusius has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers said their client has been diagnosed mental disabilities.

Gonzalez fears consciousness about the shooting, its racist intent and traumatic impact on witnesses has faded amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We forgot that 23 lives were gone, completely,” she said. “There hasn’t been anything fixed.”

___

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Adria Gonzalez's first name.

___

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed from Dallas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Widow of football fan who died 5 years after away match assault calls for murder charges

    Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin suffered a brain injury leaving him unable to walk or talk.

  • Did Brittney Wood’s Uncle, Donald Holland, Die By Suicide Or Was He Murdered?

    Just two days after Brittney Wood disappeared in 2012 in Alabama, her uncle—and the last known person to see her alive—was found shot to death in the woods. But was Donald "Donnie" Holland’s death a suicide or murder? Local authorities have consistently said that Donnie died of a suicide, with Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack telling AL.com in 2015 that the suicide ruling remains intact “based on all available evidence.” But others have questioned the location of the fatal gunshot, which

  • U.S. Attorney General urges election officials to share threats

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urged state and local election officials on Thursday to immediately provide the FBI any threatening communications they receive following a rise in threats against U.S. election administrators. "To help us help you, I urge that you preserve and immediately provide to the FBI any threatening communications you receive in any form," Garland told a meeting of election officials that was also attended by the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and senior Justice Department officials. In late June, the DOJ launched a task force with the FBI to investigate threats against election workers.

  • Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley fined for breaking COVID mask protocol

    #Bills WRs Isaiah McKenzie & Cole Beasley were fined for breaking COVID mask protocol this week. Here's what we know about that:

  • Kristen Bell Responds to Backlash After Controversial Bathing Debate

    ET spoke with Kristen Bell who addressed her controversial bathing debate and dished on new movie ‘Queenpins’ in theatres Sept. 10.

  • New NY Guv Quietly Admits Cuomo Admin Fudged the Numbers on COVID

    GettyNew York’s newly sworn-in governor, Kathy Hochul, added almost 12,000 deaths to the state’s official COVID-19 death count Wednesday, acknowledging a lack of transparency in her disgraced predecessor Andrew Cuomo’s administration.The Empire State had previously downplayed deaths, only reporting those in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities, and neglecting to report deaths in several other places, including at home or in state prisons. Those numbers fl

  • Two siblings banned from high school for not wearing masks

    Their father said wearing masks violates their religious beliefs.

  • Anonymous donor to pay for funerals of all 20 people killed in Tennessee floods

    An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the funerals of all 20 people who died in Saturday's flooding in Tennessee.

  • 25 Spooky Foods That Will Be The Highlight Of Your Halloween Potluck

    Make your contribution as cool as your costume.

  • Person wanted on warrant injured in Oakland police shooting

    A person wanted on a manslaughter warrant was taken to a nearby hospital, but not "seriously injured," according to police.

  • 911 call: Man fatally shot by brother in Johnston County had attacked father

    A man found lying outside his brother’s apartment was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Charlotte couple who drained $200K from high school booster club to plead guilty

    Federal prosecutors say Anthony and Deana Sharper wrote themselves checks for phony reimbursements and burned through club funds with expensive meals, Hornets tickets and an overseas trip.

  • Jussie Smollett attorneys cannot call prosecutor to testify

    Jussie Smollett’s attorneys cannot call as a witness the Chicago prosecutor whose office dropped initial charges accusing the actor of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in 2019, a judge ruled Thursday. Smollett's attorneys also cannot mention various lawsuits linked to his case, Cook County Judge James Linn said. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago in January 2019.

  • Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates

    Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday banning any state or local mandates requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he called on Texas legislators to vote it into law during their current special session. The move came as Texas reported the most COVID-19 patients in its hospitals since the pandemic began. Abbott issued his ban in an executive order to fill a loophole left by the full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Research: Differences in ‘Long COVID’ Symptoms Between Children and Adults

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Long-lasting COVID […]

  • TikToker Addison Rae promotes some brands in Netflix’s atrocious remake He’s All That

    Pizza Hut, Ilia Beauty, Old Navy, CORE Hydration water, Lucky Charms, Eos skincare, and Alo Yoga’s Head-to-Toe Glow Oil. That’s just a partial list of the brands prominently showcased, recommended, or literally hashtagged on screen in Netflix’s new romantic comedy He’s All That. And while product placement is certainly nothing new for Hollywood, the question here is how a movie with so much of it still manages to look like it was made on a student film budget with Rebecca Black’s “Friday” music

  • The #1 Best Diet for a Longer Life, Says Dietitian

    We've all had that moment when we see someone well into their 90s who is vibrant, active, and happy, and we think to ourselves, "what is their secret?!" Research shows that the secret to adding years to our lives lies in things like thriving relationships, purpose, and a healthy diet.So while we are working on our relationships and motivation in life, how can we know what diet is best for living a long, healthy life? We may find the answer by looking at other parts of the world where people live

  • 'Horrific': School Leaders Describe Reopening Amid Fights Over Masks, Delta

    As officials in Broward County, Florida, approached the 2021-2022 school year, they did so with a measure of optimism. According to School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood, educators and district leaders had “a lot of hope about moving our students back into face-to-face school environments in their loving school families and communities where we could love […]

  • Texas House approves a sweeping voting restrictions bill after multiple Democratic attempts to block it

    SB1 was voted through 79-37 on party lines in the Republican-led House, and will now move to the Senate, where it is likely to be passed.

  • 'They are not our friends': White House distances itself from Taliban after Afghanistan attacks

    The White House tried to downplay ties with the Taliban after at least 13 Americans were killed in Afghanistan when two bombs exploded outside Kabul's airport.