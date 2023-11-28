Widows of Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in crash on I-95 react to sentencing of driver

PHILADELPHIA - The widows of two Pennsylvania State Troopers who died along with a pedestrian in a drunk driving crash on I-95 last year shared their grief during a press conference days after the driver in the crash was sentenced to decades behind bars.

"I'm just waiting until February, and then I can tell my daughters that the danger that killed their father is officially taken care of, and they can breathe a sigh of relief," said Stephaine Mack, the wife of Trooper Martain Mack.

Jayana Webb, 23, was sentenced to 27 ½ years to 60 years in the March 2022 in the March 2022 drunk driving crash that killed Trooper Martin Mack III, 33, Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras on a stretch of I-95 near the stadiums in South Philadelphia.

The crash happened when Troopers Mack and Sisca were called to the southbound side of I-95 to help Oliveras who had been walking on the highway. As the troopers attempted to put the man into custody and walk him back to their vehicle, Webb fatally struck all three men and the patrol car at a high rate of speed, authorities say.

A source told FOX 29 Webb's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit when she struck the three men in a speeding car, killing all three instantly. Brittany Sisca, Branden's wife, was six months pregnant at the time of the crash.

"My daughter will never get the chance to even know who her Dad was, he never held her, he never saw her, that's a whole other demon down the road that I have to handle," Brittany said during Tuesday's press conference.

It was later learned through a source that Troopers Mac and Sisca stopped Webb on I-95 between the Girard and Allegheny exits moments before the deadly crash. A recording from the trooper's dashboard camera shows the stop lasted less than a minute before the pair was dispatched to the pedestrian walking southbound on I-95 near the stadiums, according to law enforcement sources.

Webb appears to have documented the stop in a tweet posted just before the crash that read "why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50." In a tweet from mid-January, Webb appeared to boast about her abilities to drive while intoxicated. "If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

"To drunk drivers: this is not ok," Brittany said on Tuesday. "There's no excuse to be a drunk driver and if you say 'oh, I only did it once and I didn't hurt anybody' you're still a hypocrite, and you shouldn't have done it in the first place, and you should be ashamed of yourself for doing it."

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hojnowski called Webb's recent guilty plea the best outcome for all parties involved, especially the families of the slain troopers and those who responded to the scene that night. By avoiding a jury trial, Hojnowski said those devastated by the deadly crash don't have to relive the traumatic details and evidence collected by investigators.

"There's no guarantee that she will get out at her minimum, she could very well serve a full 60 years depending on many factors, including her behavior while incarcerated," Hojnowski said.

Webb is currently several months pregnant, which prompted her defense to ask a judge to allow her to deliver the child and bond with the baby before beginning her sentence. District Attorney Larry Krasner said the judge has entertained the request with certain conditions.

"Obviously, people may have very complicated feelings about it, but one thing we all know is that the child didn't do anything wrong," Krasner said. "It is in the discretion of the court, if the court chooses to do so."