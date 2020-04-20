Wieden+Kennedy tops the 2020 Ad Age A-List in an unprecedented three-peat

Droga5 takes away Agency of the Decade, SMUGGLER snags Production Company of the Year and Fernando Machado is named Brand CMO of the Year

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Age, the most-trusted source for the advertising, marketing and media industry, today released its prestigious 2020 Ad Age A-List, representing the best advertising agencies and production companies in the country. Selected by the Ad Age editorial staff from hundreds of submissions, these awards honor the forward-thinking leaders, creators and innovators in the industry today. "While no one can predict what can happen this year given the effects of the global pandemic on the economy, those on Ad Age's Agency A-List have shone in 2019 and are positioned to continue to succeed in the future," said Ad Age Executive Editor Judann Pollack.

Wieden+Kennedy tops the Ad Age A-List as Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year in a row. Their win marks the first three-peat since Ad Age first began naming an Agency of the Year in 1974. "Wieden+Kennedy has led the list for three years running not just because of its outstanding creative work, but also for its independent spirit and willingness to break the rules. This is the agency that gave us the Bud Light knight, KFC's ever-changing cast of colonels and Nike's 'Dream with Us' ads featuring Serena Williams. W+K also broke industry barriers against category conflict last year by working for two rivals in the same industry: McDonald's and KFC," said Pollack.

Wieden tops the chart of 10 other notable shops that defined the industry in 2019, including Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Johannes Leonardo, TBWA, Mindshare, BBDO, McCann Worldwide, Code and Theory, Weber Shandwick and Humanaut. The Ad Age A-List also honors the year's Standouts and Agencies to Watch.

Other Ad Age A-List honors include:

Agency of the Decade: Droga5

Production Company of the Year: Smuggler

Brand CMO of the Year: Fernando Machado , Global CMO, Restaurant Brands International

, Global CMO, Restaurant Brands International Executive of the Year: Brian Whipple , Group Chief Executive, Accenture Interactive

The Ad Age A-List also recognizes the Comeback Agency of the Year, Multicultural Agency of the Year, International Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, In-House Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Data/Analytics Agency of the Year and Design Agency of the Year as well as 2019's other top production companies.

To view all 2020 Ad Age A-List recipients, go to AdAge.com/AList2020.

