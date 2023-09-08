Wiener dog races, art fairs, fall festivals and more on tap this weekend in Lexington

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including live music concerts, art shows and exhibits, University of Kentucky sports like football, kid-friendly and free events, comedy shows, small town festivals, craft and art fairs, bourbon festivals, classical musical performances by the Lexington Philharmonic Symphonic, cooking demonstrations and Wiener Dog Races at the Red Mile.

Jurassic Quest at the Central Bank Center

Observe a herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs, excavate fossils and more when Jurassic Quest, North America’s No. 1 dinosaur experience, comes to the Central Bank Center from Sept. 8-10. Doors open at noon on Sept. 8 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 9 and 10. $19-36. 430 W Vine St. CentralBankCenter.com.

KYukeFest at Artworks at the Carver School

The 5th annual KYukeFest will showcase the magnificence of the ukelele through intimate performances, open mics, workshops and more at Artworks at the Carver School from Sept. 8-10. $20-75. 522 Patterson St. KyUkeFest.com.

Festival Of The Horse in downtown Georgetown

Celebrate Central Kentucky’s horse culture and history when the Festival Of The Horse returns to the streets of downtown Georgetown for the 42nd time on Sept. 8 from 4-10 p.m., Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.. Other activities include live music, a cornhole tournament, a chili cook-off, parade of horses and more. 100 E Main St, Georgetown. FestivalOfTheHorse.org.

Lexington Mercantile Co. Fall Market at Manchester Music Hall

The Lexington Mercantile Co.’s fall market will convene at Manchester Music Hall with handmade craft items, local boutiques, vintage or antique collectibles and specialty Kentucky Proud vendors on Sept. 8 from 5-9 p.m. and Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 899 Manchester St. lexingtonmercantileco.com.

John Hitchcock’s ‘Horse Songs’ exhibition opening at 2nd Story

New contemporary art venue 2nd Story will have an artist talk and reception for John Hitchcock’s “Horse Songs”, its inaugural exhibition celebrating Native American horse culture, on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. 522 W Short St. 2ndStory.Art.

Burl County Fair at The Burl

Margo Price, Madison Cunningham, Del McCoury, Rayland Baxter, S.G. Goodman and others will perform during the inaugural Burl County Fair at The Burl from Sept. 8-10. Music begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10. Other activities include carnival games, a hot dog eating contest, charity auction and more. From $44.50. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Comedian Dale Jones at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Dale Jones will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Sept. 8 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $13-16. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Roots & Heritage Festival on Elm Tree Lane

The annual Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival will bring a parade, live music from the likes of Tee Dee Young and Bigg Sugg & The Jazz Funkers, vendors and more to the city’s east end along Elm Tree Lane from Sept. 8-10. RootsFestKy.com.

The annual Roots and Heritage Festival along Elm Tree Lane will have food and merchandise vendors as well a parade. It has been a Lexington tradition for over 30 years. Matt Goins/2017 file photo

‘Old Gods Of Appalachia’ at the Lexington Opera House

The horror fiction podcast “Old Gods Of Appalachia” will host “The Price Of Progress”, a staged storytelling performance featuring show creators Steve Shell and Cam Collins, at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. From $34.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Waveland Art Fair at the Waveland State Historic Site

Shop for woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, textile arts, and more when the Waveland Art Fair returns to the Waveland State Historic Site on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $5. 225 Waveland Museum Ln. Kentucky.gov.

The annual Waveland Art Fair features local arts and crafts vendors as well as food trucks. Provided

Bluegrass Creative Market at The Summit At Fritz Farm

The fall edition of the Bluegrass Creative Market will take place on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 10 from noon-5 p.m. at The Summit At Fritz Farm with featured work from over 50 artists spread throughout the state. Free. 120 Summit At Fritz Farm. facebook.com/events/848016416758120.

Bourbon Market at The Kentucky Castle

Immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with exclusive tastings from renowned Kentucky distilleries along with local artisan vendors, live music, and food trucks during a bourbon market at The Kentucky Castle on Sept. 9 and 10 at 11 a.m. $30. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. TheKentuckyCastle.com.

Millville Daze Festival at the Millville Community Center

Experience live music from Geoff Springer, Small Time Napoleon, Mash Grass and others along with kids’ games, antique cars and more during Millville Days at the Millville Community Center in Frankfort on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. 6715 McCracken Pike, Frankfort. facebook.com/events/1032645858113067.

Heritage Festival at St. Andrew Orthodox Church

St. Andrew Orthodox Church will hold its annual heritage festival on Sept. 9 from noon-8 p.m. and Sept. 10 from noon-5 p.m. Activities include live music, a silent auction, church tours and more. 1136 Higbee Mill Rd. StAndrewLexington.org.

Kentucky football vs. Eastern Kentucky at Kroger Field

The UK football team will take the field for its second game of the year against Eastern Kentucky University at Kroger Field on Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. The game will also be televised on The SEC Network+. From $29. 1540 University Dr. UKAthletics.com.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and his Wildcats will face EKU on Saturday. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Lexington Philharmonic Symphonic Stroll at Josephine Sculpture Park

The Lexington Philharmonic’s third annual Symphonic Stroll will bring an evening of immersive music, art, and nature to the Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort on Sept. 9 from 4-8 p.m. $11-25, free for kids 10 and under. 3355 Lawrenceburg Rd, Frankfort. LexPhil.org.

Water Lantern Festival at the Kentucky Horse Park

Light up the night when the Water Lantern Festival comes to the Kentucky Horse Park on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. Attendees will receive a floating lantern kit, LED candle, commemorative drawstring bag and more to assist in making their own unique lantern. From $26.98. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. WaterLanternFestival.com/Lexington.php.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers concert at the Lexington Opera House

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers will perform “The Way It Is” and other hits during his tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album “Spirit Trail” at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. From $56.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Bruce Hornsby, second from left, and the Noisemakers will play Lexington Opera House on Sept. 9. Tickets are still available. Jeff Fasano

Cinnamon roll making workshop at Harkness Edwards Vineyards

Learn how to make mouth-watering cinnamon rolls whilst sipping on mimosas during a workshop at Harkness Edwards Vineyards in Winchester on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. $42. 5199 Combs Ferry Rd, Winchester. Sweet-And-Sassy-Ashleys-Llc.Square.Site.

Road to Memphis Blues Competition at Wildside Winery





Wildside Winery in Versailles will host the Central Kentucky Blues Society’s third annual ‘Road to Memphis’ Blues Competition on Sept. 10 from noon-7 p.m. with an invitation to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in Jan. 2024 on the line. 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. facebook.com/events/275605018550578.

Benefit: Bluegrass Autism Walk at Wild Health Field

Autism Society Bluegrass will host its annual 2K autism walk at Wild Health Field on Sept. 10 at 3:15 p.m. Other activities include a vendor fair, silent auction, kids’ games and more. 207 Legends Ln. ASBG.org/Autism-Walk.

Pat and Mark WilsonÕs dachshund Abby breaks from the starting line during Red MileÕs 2021 Wiener Dog Race at Red Mile Race Track in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, August 1, 2021. The track is also hosting Wiener dog, corgi and all breed races next weekend, Sunday August 8. Silas Walker/2021 staff file photo

Wiener Dog R aces at the Red Mile

The fan-favorite wiener dog races and doggie dash will return to the Red Mile on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. Free to spectate or $20 to enter, with all proceeds benefiting the Lexington Humane Society. 1200 Red Mile Rd. RedMileKy.com.

Skyler Bain holds his dachshund Excalibur aloft while walking down the track to the starting line during Red MileÕs 2021 Wiener Dog Race at Red Mile Race Track in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, August 1, 2021. The track is also hosting Wiener dog, corgi and all breed races next weekend, Sunday August 8. Silas Walker/2021 staff file photo