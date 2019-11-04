Is Wienerberger AG (VIE:WIE) Potentially Undervalued?

Wienerberger AG (VIE:WIE), which is in the basic materials business, and is based in Austria, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the WBAG. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wienerberger’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Wienerberger?

Great news for investors – Wienerberger is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €34.41, but it is currently trading at €24.16 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Wienerberger’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Wienerberger look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Wienerberger. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since WIE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WIE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WIE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Wienerberger.

