Wife of accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann speaks outside family home about her depression and trauma

NEW YORK — The soon-to-be ex-wife of Gilgo Beach triple-homicide suspect Rex Heuermann cryptically mentioned the ongoing probe of her jailed spouse Friday morning after arriving at the family’s suburban home.

“The sheer depression of what I saw was enough trauma,” said Asa Ellerup outside the Massapequa Park house of horrors where authorities recently uncovered a massive amount of evidence in the long-cold case killings of three Long Island sex workers.

“You guys know this is an ongoing investigation,” she matter-of-factly told reporters earlier after exiting the Long Island home around 9:30 a.m. “It’s not over and I cannot speak to you ... If you want to stand up here and wait for something, I have a lot of work to do.

“If you want to take pictures go ahead. I’m OK with it now.”

Her 59-year-old-husband and father of two remained behind bars following his July 13 arrest on a Manhattan street near his architecture office. He stands accused of three homicides in 2009 and 2010, with investigators looking into a fourth murder of another sex worker.

Heuermann entered a plea of innocence at a court appearance one day after he was put in handcuffs. His wife filed divorce papers last week as authorities were still going through the family home in their hunt for evidence in the case.

The wife left the house a short time later Friday with her daughter Victoria after the second visit in as many days by family members.

She was accompanied Thursday by her son, who posed for photos but declined comment on his father’s arrest.

Authorities had earlier brought in an excavator to dig up the yard behind the house in the hunt for evidence linking Heuermann to the crimes.

Ellerup, wearing pink flip-flops with a T-shirt and blue pants, had earlier emerged from the house to chat with a neighborhood dog walker.

“She’s seen me around and has always been pleasant,” the 59-year-old man told the New York Daily News. “I’ve seen the monster (Heuermann) and never interacted with him.”

Story continues

The neighbor said Ellerup stopped him to pet the dog before they briefly spoke.

“I said, ‘How you feeling?’” he recounted. “I said, ‘I’m with you, God bless you.’ (She said) ‘Feeling OK.’”

———