Wife arrested second time in two days
Dec. 22—A West Odessa woman was arrested for the second time in two days Thursday after her husband accused her of trying to run him over with a vehicle.
According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a disturbance call from the 6500 block of North Cypress Thursday and when they arrived a 36-year-old man told them his wife, Mireya Porras, 36, said she was going to kill him and then tried to run over him with a vehicle.
The man provided video surveillance evidence of the incident and informed deputies his wife had been arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor assault charge, the report stated.
Having been the alleged victim of two assaults in two days, the man requested a protective order, the report stated.
Porras was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in the Ector County jail Friday on a $50,000 surety bond.