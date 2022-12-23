Wife assaults husband at airport, chucks his phone with ‘indecent photos,’ SC cops say

A woman assaulted her husband at an airport after seeing “indecent photos” on his phone, news outlets reported, citing a report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

The couple had flown to South Carolina for vacation and were at the Charleston International Airport just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 when the woman saw the photos and an argument started, according to WCSC.





Surveillance video showed the 55-year-old woman kick her husband twice, throw his phone at him and try to hit him in the face, WCBD reported.





The woman admitted to hitting the man and was arrested by airport officers, WCSC reported.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority did not respond to a request for information from McClatchy News.

The woman faces one count of third-degree domestic violence, according to Charleston County court records. She was released on a $5,237 bond and ordered not to contact the victim or any of his family members verbally or electronically.

The Charleston International Airport is on pace this year to handle its highest number of passengers on record, according to WCIV.





More than 4.4 million passengers went through the airport during the first 10 months of 2022, according to the most recent data available from the Charleston County Aviation Authority.







The airport’s previous record was 4.7 million passengers in 2019, but officials said it was expected to handle 5.1 million by the end of 2022, WCIV reported.

