Wife of beloved maintenance man killed in drive-by angry killer was released on bond

The wife of a beloved maintenance man killed on the job said she can’t understand why the accused gunman got out of jail for just $10,000.

Police said Cheron Wade wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, which happened last August at the Columbia Commons Apartments.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that Jaryn Ware, the 18-year-old suspect accused of killing Wade, was released to the care of a relative who was a wanted felon. All he had to do was pay $10,000 of a $100,000 bond.

Jones spoke to Cheron Wade’s wife, Jackie Wade, who is now furious.

“$10,000? My husband’s life was worth more than $10,000,” Jackie Wade said.

Officers say Ware was shooting at three other men when he shot and killed Cheron Wade who was at work.

“I could not believe that an 18-year-old would be capable of doing something like that,” Jackie Wade said.

Ware was arrested in Barnesville a month after the shooting. He also had an open criminal case in Clayton County.

Jackie Wade says while she was bothered by the low bond, she was disturbed to learn that Ware was released to an uncle who was wanted for money laundering.

“I have never heard of anything like that in my life,” Jackie Wade said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke Ware’s bond since the uncle had been arrested, but the judge allowed him to live with another relative.

Jackie Wade says it seems like criminal defendants have more rights than the victims.

“My husband can’t get his life back. His life was taken senselessly. It doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Ware is wearing an ankle monitor and is not supposed to leave his home at all. His attorney says he stands by his plea of not guilty.

