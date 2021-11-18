Wife’s breast milk helps convict husband in her heroin death, Michigan officials say

The breast milk a mom froze before she died from eating heroin-laced cereal helped a jury convict her husband of murder, Michigan officials say.

Christina Harris, 36, died in September 2014 after she was served a bowl of cereal that was “laced with a lethal dose of heroin,” according to a Wednesday, Nov. 17 news release from the Genesee County prosecutor in Flint.

Her husband, Jason Thomas Harris, 47, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

This comes after Christina’s death was first ruled an “accidental overdose,” prosecutor David Leyton said in the news release.

But two days after she died, her family told police she didn’t use drugs and that “something was not right with her death.”

As police began investigating, officials obtained a sample of breast milk that the new mom had stored in a freezer. She had an infant at the time of her death.

The breast milk did not contain controlled substances, the prosecutor said, helping prove that she did not use drugs.

Police also learned that Jason received $120,000 in life insurance after she died, and he had texted his siblings about “getting rid of his wife” after her death.

Officials say Jason had been talking to several women before and after his wife’s death, and a new woman moved into the couple’s home two weeks after Christina died.

“This was a very tragic case,” Leyton said.

Harris will be sentenced next month, where he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

