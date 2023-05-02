Wife calls 911 saying intruder killed her husband, Texas cops say. Now she’s arrested

A woman called 911, claiming a man held her hostage and killed her husband. That’s not exactly what happened, Texas police said.

Dispatchers received the call around 9 a.m. on April 30, according to a San Antonio Police Department press conference on May 1.

“She claimed that her husband was a victim who got shot inside an apartment, and the suspect who shot the victim was also inside the apartment holding her against her will at gunpoint,” Officer Ricardo Guzman said at the conference, which was posted on Facebook.

The woman, 30, told police that she managed to escape from the shooter.

Officers responded to the home, a San Antonio apartment complex on Medical Drive, and arrested the suspect, a 50-year-old man, according to KSAT. He has since been charged with murder.

It was later determined, through the review of surveillance footage, that the wife’s version of events was not entirely accurate, police said.

“She actually assisted the suspect in attempting to remove the body from the apartment,” Guzman said. “She was found trying to clean up evidence inside the apartment.”

After reviewing the evidence, detectives obtained a warrant and tracked down the wife to the San Antonio International Airport, where she was attempting to skip town, police said.

She was arrested and charged with altering, destroying and concealing a human corpse, a felony offense, police said.

She and the suspected killer had “some sort of relationship,” police said.

She told police that she had been in a monthslong relationship with the suspected killer and that he had shot her husband because he “loved her and wanted to be with her,” according to KSAT.

She is being held in jail on a $45,000 bond, according to Bexar County Jail records.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

