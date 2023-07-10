Wife charged after husband shot to death at East Nashville home

Nashville police arrested a woman after her husband was fatally shot in the chest at their East Nashville home.

Christine Ann Roberts, 72, was charged with criminal homicide Sunday in the death of 68-year-old Thomas Roberts.

Police were called to the Howard Avenue home about 8 p.m. Sunday and found Thomas Roberts dead on the front porch.

Christine Roberts told police she shot her husband because he cheated on her, according to a statement from MNPD. She was booked into the Downtown Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

