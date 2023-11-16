Wife checks lottery prize in store — and her husband runs out ‘shouting the whole way’

A frequent lottery player was left standing in shock when she saw how much money she won with her lottery ticket.

The Baltimore woman, who identified herself as “Mrs. B.O.A.T” in a Nov. 16 Maryland Lottery news release, said she decided she was in the mood to buy a scratch-off ticket. She’s a fan of all lottery games, she said, and there’s “no rhyme or reason” to what she plays.

“It’s really just what I feel like that day. Sometimes Pick 3, sometimes it’s Multi-Match and sometimes Keno,” she said in the release.

The EMS first responder said she buys a ticket “just about every day,” and she chose to grab a $30 scratch-off ticket at a discount liquor store with her husband that would yield a huge prize.

“I had exactly $30 in cash when I walked in, it seemed like the perfect match,” the woman said.

Then, she checked the ticket in the store and couldn’t believe what she saw, according to the release. Her prize was $100,000.

“I didn’t say anything when I saw what I’d won, I just stood there in shock,” the lottery player said.

Her husband, however, had a different type of celebration in mind.

“There was no way I could stand still. I ran out of the store to our car, shouting the whole way,” he said in the release.

The couple plans to use their new prize money for “taking care of the kids’ futures and helping our family,” the woman said in the release.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

