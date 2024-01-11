Wife who claimed husband stabbed in self-defense now charged in death

Jan. 11—LILLINGTON — A woman's claim that she killed her husband in self-defense in June has been disproved, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Luzysol Gonzalez De La Fuente, 23, of Sanford, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Jose Sorriano Paulino, a Sheriff's Office release issued Thursday.

On June 25, Harnett deputies responded to a domestic-related incident at a Cameron residence on Lizzie Jeter Lane, off N.C. 24 about a mile west of Claude White Road, where they found Paulino with a stab wound to the heart. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

However, the investigation and autopsy found that De La Fuente's claim was not true.

She is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center with bail set at $500,000.