Wife of convicted rapist sentenced to 11 years

Sep. 11—LIMA — Judge Terri Kohlrieser's voice raised to a fever pitch Friday afternoon as she lashed out at an Allen County woman who stood by and did nothing while her HIV-infected husband sexually assaulted two young girls on more than one occasion.

The judge then sentenced Christy Holliday to 11 years in prison on counts of felonious assault and sexual battery, felonies of the second- and third-degree, respectively.

Holliday, 41, was indicted by a grand jury in May of 2019 on one count of felonious assault, one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual battery in what was described as part of an organized pattern of criminal behavior with her husband.

She accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in late July by pleading guilty to the felonious assault and sexual battery charges. Through her pleas Holliday admitted to being complicit in the actions of her HIV-infected husband and another man when they had sexual contact with underage females.

In February 2020, her husband, Jay Holliday, was sentenced to 156 years in prison for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old and another child — all while knowingly being infected with the HIV virus.

Christy Holliday told the judge during her sentencing hearing Friday that her husband was abusive and had threatened to kill her on more than one occasion if she told authorities about his behavior. Her attorney said Jay Holliday had a "stranglehold" on the household.

"In her diary she talks of terror and that he (Jay) was going to kill her," said Defense Attorney Thomas Lucente. "She took a lot of beatings from him."

"Jay ruined our lives. He abused me for eight years. I walked on eggshells. I wondered if I'd be killed," Christy Holliday told the judge."

Kohlrieser, however, said there were choices the woman could have made.

"You have the nerve to sit here and say you were a victim. No ma'm, you weren't," Kohlrieser said, her voice rising with every word. "Are you kidding me? You were the grown-up here. No child should have to go through that and it's our job as a society to protect those who cannot protect themselves."

Story continues

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham called the saga "a horrible case of neglect and abuse" and said Christy Holliday had exhibited no real remorse.

Jay Holliday is serving a 156-year prison term for an assortment of sexual crimes against an underage female and his wife could wind up serving a decade behind bars herself.

Christy Holliday was classified a Tier 3 sex offender and will be required to register with local authorities as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of her life.