Wife, daughter of McDowell mayor indicted for fraud; city clerk also charged

Mar. 1—WELCH — The wife and daughter of a McDowell County town mayor have been charged with embezzlement, along with the city clerk.

Pamela Helen Beavers, wife of War Mayor Robert Garland Beavers, was indicted last week by a McDowell County Grand Jury on fraud charges. The couple's daughter, Candice Leigh Beavers, was also indicted on multiple fraud and conspiracy crimes.

Stephanie Nicole Roncella, the War city clerk, was also charged with fraud-related crimes.

The charges are related to the theft of government funds, said Steve Connolly, special prosecuting attorney, general counsel and director of the West Virginia Auditor's Office fraud unit.

"Our office is handling the case and we're working through the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett, to continue to pursue the case," Connolly said. "An indictment is just an accusation and everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

The three women are charged in an eight-count joint indictment.

The charges include:

—Count one alleges fraud and related activity, arguing that Pamela Beavers utilized a debit card belonging to the city of War without authorization to purchase a gaming laptop valued at nearly $1,400.

—Count two alleges that Pamela Beavers used the same city of War debit card to purchase a host of children's toys and clothing valued at $1,063.65.

—Count three alleges that Candice Beavers committed the same felony using the city of War debit card, making purchases at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Sales as well as a $113.24 to Schewels Furniture company.

—Count four states that Candice Beavers falsified accounts to obtain payroll funds in the amount of $3,132.39.

—Count five alleges Candice Beavers committed a fraudulent scheme to obtain $3,551.27.

—Count six states that Stephanie Rancella, employed as city clerk for War, falsified payroll documents to obtain $5,193.41.

—Count seven is another fraudulent schemes charge for Stephanie Roncella for the same amount of money — it alleges the same crime was committed twice.

—Count eight alleges that Candice Beavers and Stephanie Roncella conspired to committed a felony offense.

The Auditor's Office investigated the case, with Connolly being appointed by the McDowell County Circuit Court to act as a special prosecutor.

"We are the supervisors of public officers for the state," Connolly said. "Our job is to go in, conduct audits and financial examinations."

Connolly said the office receives tips on possible impropriety from audits, the public and "everywhere." Cases are investigated on county, state and federal levels.

Anyone with information on government fraud is asked to contact the Auditor's Office at 833-WVFRAUD or go to the agency's website at WVSAO. gov.

----Robert Beavers won the War mayoral election on May 12, 2021, just days after an arrest on charges of possession and driving under the influence in the Mount Hope area of Fayette County.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the incident, Beavers admitted he failed to yield to stopped emergency vehicles.

The officer also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a pill bottle on the passenger seat of the vehicle, the court documents stated.

Asked about the pill bottle, Beavers said it was "his prescribed hydrocodone and he had taken some approximately two hours" prior to the stop, the report stated. Beavers later gave officers "a small baggie of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana."

Beavers admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint, and apologized to officers for not admitting he had some "hidden on his person" when he was first pulled over.

Despite the publicized arrest, Beavers overwhelmingly won reelection, defeating his challenger by a vote of 123-40.

In August of 2021, Beavers was fined a total of $460.50, including court costs, after pleading guilty to two of four charges in Fayette County. The remaining two charges were dismissed.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

